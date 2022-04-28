Woman dies in wrong-way crash on Indiana Toll Road near Hammond
She was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-90 and crashed head-on into a Honda HR-V about 5 miles east of the state line early Thursday, Indiana State Police said.
A woman died after driving the wrong way on the Indiana Toll Road early Thursday and crashing into another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.
She was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-90 and crashed head-on into a Honda HR-V about 5 miles east of the state line around 3 a.m., state police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center with serious injuries.
State police said drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
Westbound lanes of the Toll Road were closed for four hours for an investigation.
