The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Sports Media Sports

NBC Sports Chicago pregame/postgame rankings: Bulls show has it all

Though the Blackhawks, Bulls and White Sox shows share the same sets, they have different energy, style and vibes. So, as is my wont, I broke them down and ranked them.

Jeff Agrest By Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE NBC Sports Chicago pregame/postgame rankings: Bulls show has it all
Jason_Kendall_Will_1__1_.jpeg

Jason Goff (from left), Kendall Gill and Will Perdue form the best pregame and postgame shows on NBC Sports Chicago.

NBC Sports Chicago

April tends to be the busiest month on NBC Sports Chicago’s calendar. The White Sox’ season is beginning, and the Blackhawks’ and Bulls’ seasons are ending. If the network is lucky, the Bulls and/or Hawks will give it some playoff games, too.

That’s what this April has been like, and I’ve consumed a bunch of it, surely more than any doctor would recommend. I’m not just talking about the game broadcasts, which are largely enjoyed by fans (though often despite the outcome). The pregame and postgame shows are part of the viewing experience, too.

With all of the teams’ shows airing this month – sometimes simultaneously – I found myself comparing and contrasting them. Though they share the same sets, they have different energy, style and vibes. So, as is my wont, I broke them down and ranked them:

1. Bulls

Jason Goff didn’t take long to become a great TV host after making a name for himself at The Score. He’s knowledgeable, runs the show well and keeps his fandom muted. Let’s face it: Everyone on these shows is a fan of the team, and that’s fine because fans are watching. The cast wants viewers to feel like they’re all in this together. But there must be objectivity.

Analysts and former Bulls Kendall Gill and Will Perdue aren’t carrying a torch for the team. They’re happy to praise a strong effort, but they won’t hold back their criticism. They also teach the game. But most important, they’re entertaining. They keep viewers’ attention not just with their information but with their energy and the rapport they share with Goff and each other.

2. White Sox

The show has instant credibility among Sox fans because of analysts Ozzie Guillen and Frank Thomas. It’s hard to imagine a better twosome to draw viewers. They wear their emotions on their sleeve, and they can be brutally honest. They actually can be more entertaining when the Sox are losing.

Host Chuck Garfien also is entertaining, and he speaks to Sox fans because he’s one, too. A really big one. Maybe too big. I’m all for rooting for the home team, but sometimes it’s too much. The star of the show is Guillen, who has a great combination of humor and insight.

3. Blackhawks

Pat Boyle is in a tough spot. Goff works with a 15-year NBA veteran in Gill and a three-time NBA champion in Perdue. Garfien works with a World Series-winning manager in Guillen and a Hall of Famer in Thomas. Boyle works with Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen. It looks more like he’s teaching a college class than hosting a TV show. But the Hawks have been intent on skewing their broadcasts younger.

Cohen has been a lightning rod for fans, who didn’t see a need to replace Steve Konroyd and Jamal Mayers. Cohen can be talkative and his humor doesn’t always land, but the venom seems extreme. He has done well reporting from between the benches, and he brings personality to a studio show that’s low on energy.

Granted, the Hawks haven’t done anything to be energetic about, but that doesn’t mean the show has to suffer. At times it sounds like the cast pulls punches in a situation that requires a combination and a roundhouse. The organization certainly wouldn’t tolerate the criticism the Bulls’ and Sox’ analysts can deliver. I’ve long wanted Hawks great Jeremy Roenick on this show, but there’s no chance of that.

Bonus observation

Those Webex by Cisco promos that feature a team reporter chiming in remotely – seemingly from a remote location – don’t do the service any favors. The picture and audio are a downgrade from the TV feed. Viewers even have seen a reporter who’s sitting in the studio appear on the promo. What sense does that make? He’s right there!

Next Up In Sports
Bulls players want the front office to run this group back next season
Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg, former Cubs executive, as new associate general manager
Fox retains Big Ten’s primary TV package; details, other partners still in works
Blackhawks’ shootout victory eliminates Golden Knights from playoff contention
Cubs’ bullpen settling into roles, carries heavy load in extra-inning win vs. Braves
Bucks put reeling Bulls out of their misery in a Game 5 that was over before it started
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a City Council meeting
Politics
Lightfoot tells Sun-Times she will run for second term
“The issue is when is the announcement, and that will come soon,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Lorena Zepeda, whose sixth grader attends Columbia Explorers Academy, holds a poster that reads, “No more budget cuts!” during a protest outside the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, where parents of CPS students, organizers and their supporters rallied against budget cuts and demanded that CPS use federal funding.
La Voz Chicago
Los padres de CPS protestan por los recortes de fondos escolares
Alrededor de 150 padres con varios grupos comunitarios se concentraron frente a la sede de CPS en el Loop el miércoles antes de la reunión mensual de la Junta de Educación para denunciar los recortes al presupuesto en sus escuelas.
By Nader Issa
 
Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevich, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan pose for a team photo.
Bulls
Bulls players want the front office to run this group back next season
It was pretty clear by Thursday’s player exit interviews that DeMar DeRozan wants Zach LaVine to get a max deal, Nikola Vucevic wants the crew brought back for another run, and Lonzo Ball just wants a healthy left knee.
By Joe Cowley
 
A community meeting at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Pilsen on Wednesday night drew around 400 residents opposed to the nearby Sims Metal Management scrap metal business that is seeking multiple government permits needed to continue operating at its longtime location at 2500 S. Paulina St.
La Voz Chicago
Residentes de Pilsen se reúnen en una iglesia para protestar contra una trituradora de metal
Un estudio de impacto de toda la ciudad incluirá ‘un inventario exhaustivo de las fuentes de contaminación’, según un comunicado de la Municipalidad.
By Brett Chase
 
A Chicago Police Department SUV.
La Voz Chicago
Joven de 16 años es acusada de varios robos de auto, incluyendo uno que llevaba un niño dentro
El automóvil fue encontrado abandonado poco tiempo después en Archer Avenue con el niño adentro ileso.
By Sun-Times Wire
 