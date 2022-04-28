The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Editorials Commentary

To defend our privacy, biometrics law must be protected

Many big tech companies would like to boot Illinois’ strong Biometric Information Privacy Act into cyberspace.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE To defend our privacy, biometrics law must be protected
Illinois_Legislature_1_.JPG

The Illinois State Capitol.

Seth Perlman/AP

Sometimes, what the Legislature doesn’t enact can be as important as what it does.

For another session, the Illinois Legislature has wisely neither repealed nor weakened a pioneering law that protects the biometric information of each of the state’s residents, the Biometric Information Privacy Act. The Legislature stood firm even though many big tech companies would like to boot the law into cyberspace.

Individuals’ thumbprints, retinas, irises and faces become biometric information once they are stored digitally. Companies can profit when they use or sell the data. But if the data falls into the hands of criminals who scoop it up on the dark web or through data breaches, it could make ordinary identity theft look like a parking ticket. Unlike getting a new credit card number, biometric data can’t be changed.

BIPA requires entities that collect biometric information to notify people they are collecting it, say how it will be used and obtain their approval. It was the country’s first such law and remains the most stringent. On Tuesday, a federal judge ruled it doesn’t exclude photo-derived facial recognition.

Editorials bug

Editorials

But as reasonable as the law is — companies can collect the information, but they have to be open about it — it keeps popping up in lawsuits.

On Thursday, Google settled a $100 million class-action privacy lawsuit that alleged Google didn’t get users’ consent for a tool that sorts faces in its Google Photos app by similarity.

Last month, the U.S. Ninth Court of Appeals allowed a settlement to go forward in a lawsuit that claimed Facebook violated BIPA by collecting and storing users’ biometrics as part of its “tag suggestions” and other features involving facial recognition technology.

In February, Tiktok’s parent company agreed to pay $92 million to settle claims that it violated BIPA by not getting consent to collect facial and fingerprint scanning and other biometric information.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Although none of the companies admitted wrongdoing, these settlements raised hope that we can avoid a future in which each of us is tracked throughout our lives by our unique physical characteristics. People shouldn’t have to constantly dig through ever-changing privacy settings in all kinds of apps to try to protect their biometric information.

Efforts are underway in Congress to protect biometric information. Encouragingly, some federal lawmakers are even talking about banning businesses from abusing customers’ biometric information. A strong federal law that doesn’t weaken protections provided by the states would be ideal. But nothing has passed at this point.

Illinois’ law could be tweaked to improve it, but first, opponents must agree to negotiate rather than just try to get rid of it.

Our privacy depends on it.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
Thanks for a great ride, Chicago Bulls
Here’s how Peoples Gas should lower customers’ bills
Providing benefits to spouses of police, first responders who died by suicide is right step
When a restaurant’s success runs in the family
Smart investment can unlock North Lawndale’s economic potential
A violent weekend is a reminder that curbing crime will take collective effort
The Latest
A man was fatally struck by a truck Apr. 28, 2022 in Austin.
News
Man riding scooter struck, killed by truck in Austin
The 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks drives to the basket against Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls in the third quarter during Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 27, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Editorials
Thanks for a great ride, Chicago Bulls
Too bad the Chicago Bulls couldn’t keep the ball rolling. But you have to hand it to them. Thanks to this team, the city is Bull-headed again.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker runs a drill during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 5.
Bears
NFL Draft: Jaguars take Travon Walker No. 1 overall
The Jaguars picked Travon Walker first overall to kick off the NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.
By Patrick Finley
 
Masked passengers board an “L” train last week. COVID-19 cases are on the rise across Illinois.
Coronavirus
Highest COVID-19 case count for Illinois in two months
The state public health department has noted that severe cases ending in hospitalization or death have remained very low — though hospital figures are now on the rise.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Cubs’ Seiya Suzkuki got to see a familiar face from his NPB playing days in Atlanta this week.
Cubs
Atlanta reunited: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki runs into Carp mascot from his Japanese club
Four years after they overlapped in Hiroshima, Seiya Suzuki is in his rookie MLB season, and Jacob Mosella is the Braves’ mascot coordinator.
By Maddie Lee
 