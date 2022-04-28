Brickyard Mall shooting suspect charged with killing wife, a mental health specialist at Cook County Jail and ‘staunch advocate’

A man turned himself into police and was charged with murder after he fatally shot his wife in a parking lot of the Brickyard Mall Wednesday, authorities said.

The victim was Jennifer Hamilton, 47, a mental health specialist at Cermak Health Services at Cook County Jail. She was steward of her union, SEIU Local 73, which called her a “staunch advocate” for her patients and colleagues.

Alphonso Hamilton, 50, is charged in the murder and expected to appear in court later Friday.

Alphonso Hamilton allegedly shot her several times around 9:30 a.m. outside a Target store in the 6500 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead.

Hamilton turned himself in at a police station in Schiller Park about 20 minutes later, according to a police report.

In a written statement, SEIU Local 73 President Dian Palmer said: “Our union is devastated over the tragic loss of our dear member and union steward Jennifer Hamilton. Jennifer served as a mental health specialist at Cermak Health Services. For the past four years, Jennifer was a staunch advocate for her patients and for her union sisters and brothers.

“Jennifer had a sincere passion for her work in mental health. When you spoke with her, you understood her commitment to providing the best care possible for her patients, before and throughout the pandemic.

“Jennifer was beloved by her co-workers in Cook County Health. And her tragic death will be felt by everyone whose lives she touched.

“On behalf of the members of SEIU Local 73, I send our condolences to Jennifer’s family. May her memory and legacy as a proud union member be a blessing and may she rest in power.”

