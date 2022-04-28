Man charged with fatally shooting woman during domestic incident in Brickyard Mall parking lot
Alphonso Hamilton, 50, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Hamilton, 47, Chicago police.
A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman during a domestic incident in the parking lot of a Target store at the Brickyard mall Wednesday morning.
Alphonso Hamilton, 50, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jennifer Hamilton, 47, Chicago police announced Thursday night.
Hamilton allegedly shot her multiple times about 9:30 a.m. outside the store in the 6500 block of West Diversey Avenue, police said.
She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and pronounced dead.
The incident was domestic-related, according to police.
Hamilton was arrested about 20 minutes later in Schiller Park, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
Health, housing and hope: Owner of new South Loop smoothie shop offers jobs for people experiencing homelessness
Aide to Ald. Gardiner tried to sell machine gun while on city time, authorities say — but he claims it was an antique that didn’t work
The Latest
The Blackhawks announced on Thursday that they’d hired Greenberg as associate GM.
Health, housing and hope: Owner of new South Loop smoothie shop offers jobs for people experiencing homelessness
After providing temporary shelter in hotel rooms for homeless people during Chicago’s polar vortex in 2019, entrepreneur Candice Payne wondered, “What can I do permanently?”
The 35-year-old was riding a scooter and entered the intersection of Cicero Avenue and Erie Street where he was struck by a truck traveling south.
Many big tech companies would like to boot Illinois’ strong Biometric Information Privacy Act into cyberspace.
Too bad the Chicago Bulls couldn’t keep the ball rolling. But you have to hand it to them. Thanks to this team, the city is Bull-headed again.