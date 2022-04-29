The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
The Watchdogs News Politics

Kaegi hits Trump Tower with big tax increase a year after slashing its taxes

The Cook County assessor says the value of the downtown skyscraper’s mostly vacant retail space is 68% higher than it was last year — when he lowered its value by 37%.

Tim Novak By Tim Novak
   
SHARE Kaegi hits Trump Tower with big tax increase a year after slashing its taxes
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump making hand prints in wet concrete on Sept. 24, 2008, to celebrate the topping-off of Trump International Hotel &amp; Tower.

Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump making handprints in wet concrete on Sept. 24, 2008, to celebrate the topping-off of Trump International Hotel & Tower.

Scott Stewart/Sun-Times file

A year ago, former President Donald Trump got a $330,000 tax break after Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi slashed the value on the largely vacant retail space at the Trump International Hotel & Tower by 37%.

This year, Trump’s property taxes are likely to skyrocket because Kaegi now says the storefronts are worth 68% more than the value he placed on them last year.

Exactly much Trump’s taxes will soar won’t be known until well after the June 28 primary election, in which Democratic Kaegi is facing a challenge to his bid for a second term from Kari Steele, president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago.

Kaegi says raising the value of the mostly vacant space — and, as a result, the former president’s taxes — isn’t an election-year gimmick to help get him votes. The assessor says it’s part of his broader plan to raise property values on commercial property so their owners cumulatively pay a greater share of property taxes in Cook County compared with what homeowners pay.

“The increase of the value of Trump Tower by my office is consistent with other similar properties in that neighborhood and reflects a more equitable approach to assessing both residential and commercial properties under my administration,” Kaegi says in a written statement. “No longer will homeowners or small businesses end up paying more due to systemic under-assessment of large commercial properties like Trump Tower.”

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi after filing his reelection nominating petitions with the Cook County clerk’s office on March 7.

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi after filing his reelection nominating petitions with the Cook County clerk’s office on March 7.

Ashlee Rezin / Sun-Times

Over the past four years, the property taxes on the skyscraper’s stores along the ChicagoRiver have gone up and down like a roller coaster at Six Flags Great America.

With the assessments set by then-Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, Trump paid $347,630 in property taxes in 2018 and $496,927 in 2019, successfully arguing against higher taxes by noting the space was largely vacant.

The bill rose to slightly more than $1 million in 2020 because Kaegi’s office denied Trump’s request for a vacancy discount that year, saying he “did not submit sufficient evidence to support their claim of vacancy.”

Kaegi did give Trump a vacancy break last year — a 37% cut in the assessment that originally had been set by Berrios. That slashed last year’s tax bill to $698,399.

This year, for the first time in three years, Kaegi’s staff is reassessing every property in the city of Chicago, including Trump Tower, and says that new look led to the higher assessment.

Kaegi had put a value of $12.5 million on Trump’s stores last year.

This year, he proposed more than doubling that, increasing his estimate of its value to $25.8 million.

Trump’s lawyer Patrick McNerney countered by submitting an appraisal that said the space is obsolete and worth no more than $13.2 million.

“Nothing has occurred since the assessor’s December 2020 decision to support a 106% increase in value,” McNerney wrote. “Occupancy hasn’t changed, there are no new tenants . . .”

Kaegi then agreed to cut his estimate of the property’s value, though nowhere near as much as Trump wanted, putting the figure at $21 million.

McNerney has appealed, asking the Cook County Board of Review to lower Kaegi’s estimated value. The Board of Review has rejected Trump’s past four appeals to lower the assessment on the empty stores.

Related

McNerney’s appeal includes documents showing Trump made less than $200,000 on the space last year, by leasing a 3,200-square-foot space to a hair salon and a small dock on the Chicago River to Wendella Tours & Cruises.

McNerney didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Trump has long contested the value of his skyscraper’s three-level retail space, which is nearly 74,000 square feet. Since the building opened in 2008, the space has remained 95% vacant, with appraisers arguing that retailers have shunned the space for reasons including its location on the north side of the river while the popular Riverwalk is on the south side.

The lawyer Trump initially hired to handle the property tax appeals, Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th), submitted an appraisal that said the space was worth nothing in 2011.

Ald. Edward Burke (left) with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at the City Club of Chicago in 2015.

Ald. Edward Burke (left) with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at the City Club of Chicago in 2015. When Burke was handling property tax appeals for Trump International Hotel & Tower, he submitted an appraisal that said the skyscraper’s three-level retail space — nearly 74,000 square feet altogether — was worth nothing in 2011.

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

Burke appealed the case to the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board, which ruled last year that Trump was entitled to a $1 million refund from various taxing bodies for 2011.

Related

The big loser would be the Chicago Board of Education, which would lose about $500,000 if that ruling holds up. The Cook County state’s attorney office is fighting the decision before the Illinois Appellate Court.

Related

Next Up In The Watchdogs
3 national journalism honors awarded to Sun-Times staffers
Teamsters boss bragged ‘you can cut my fingers off, I wouldn’t talk’ years before deal with feds
Cocaine seizures soar in Chicago, surrounding states, as DEA ‘snow’ forecast comes true
Speaker’s wife returns out-of-state contribution to her judicial campaign
Gas bills hit Chicagoans hard
The Latest
Franciscan Health Hammond, a 226-bed hospital in Hammond that opened in 1898. The Catholic hospital system that owns it says the Hammond hospital has few patients and that its aging infrastructure is costly to maintain.
Politics
In Hammond, historic hospital awaits demolition amid changes in health care
The Catholic hospital system that runs Franciscan Health Hammond closed Franciscan St. James Health in Chicago Heights in 2018, also citing low demand for inpatient care even as it’s built new hospitals in wealthier suburbs.
By Giles Bruce | Kaiser Health News
 
A teenage girl was shot April 21, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.
Crime
9 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings
In one of the attacks, a person was shot during an armed robbery in Chicago Lawn.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot August 16, 2021 in Chatham.
Crime
Person shot and critically wounded during armed robbery in Chicago Lawn; 2 others in custody
Three males approached a man, 60, about 3:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 66th Street when shots were fired, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for April 29, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
Shining_Girls_Photo_010303.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Shining Girls’ works as both mind-bending thriller and accurate flashback to ’90s Chicago
Apple TV+ series gets the details right while telling an elegantly constructed, hauntingly memorable story of murders spanning decades.
By Richard Roeper
 