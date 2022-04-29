Metra BNSF train fatally strikes pedestrian at Naperville station

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra BNSF train Friday morning at the Naperville station, according to the transit agency.

Inbound train no. 1214 struck the person around 6 a.m. in the western suburb, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile. The person, female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train had no passengers at the time.

The station will be closed for several hours for an investigation.

