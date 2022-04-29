The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
Transportation News Metro/State

Metra BNSF train fatally strikes pedestrian at Naperville station

Inbound train no. 1214 struck the person around 6 a.m. in the western suburb, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Metra BNSF train fatally strikes pedestrian at Naperville station
Metra ridership is slowly increasing after a major decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sun-Times file

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra BNSF train Friday morning at the Naperville station, according to the transit agency.

Inbound train no. 1214 struck the person around 6 a.m. in the western suburb, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile. The person, female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train had no passengers at the time.

The station will be closed for several hours for an investigation.

Next Up In News
Human remains found by workers in Pullman: police
Samuel E. Nichols Jr., who gave up an Art Institute scholarship to help his family, dead at 93
Kaegi hits Trump Tower with big tax increase a year after slashing its taxes
In Hammond, historic hospital awaits demolition amid changes in health care
9 wounded Thursday in citywide shootings
Person shot and critically wounded during armed robbery in Chicago Lawn; 2 others in custody
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: We can buy in-laws’ house at low price, but there’s a catch
The sellers love the broken-down home as it is and forbid any renovations.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Police_Tape_1__25_.jpg
News
Human remains found by workers in Pullman: police
The remains were found by workers in the 9900 block of South Harper Avenue Thursday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Samuel Nichols Jr. with one of his seascapes.
Obituaries
Samuel E. Nichols Jr., who gave up an Art Institute scholarship to help his family, dead at 93
But he never gave up art, even while working for the post office. His sister Nichelle Nichols, famed as Lt. Uhura on “Star Trek,” called him “one of the finest artists” she ever saw.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump making hand prints in wet concrete on Sept. 24, 2008, to celebrate the topping-off of Trump International Hotel &amp; Tower.
The Watchdogs
Kaegi hits Trump Tower with big tax increase a year after slashing its taxes
The Cook County assessor says the value of the downtown skyscraper’s mostly vacant retail space is 68% higher than it was last year — when he lowered its value by 37%.
By Tim Novak
 
Franciscan Health Hammond, a 226-bed hospital in Hammond that opened in 1898. The Catholic hospital system that owns it says the Hammond hospital has few patients and that its aging infrastructure is costly to maintain.
The Watchdogs
In Hammond, historic hospital awaits demolition amid changes in health care
The Catholic hospital system that runs Franciscan Health Hammond closed Franciscan St. James Health in Chicago Heights in 2018, also citing low demand for inpatient care even as it’s built new hospitals in wealthier suburbs.
By Giles Bruce | Kaiser Health News
 