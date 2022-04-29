The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
MLB Sports

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer gets two-year suspension from MLB

Bauer said he will appeal. If the suspension is upheld, he will lose about $60 million in salary.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
SHARE Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer gets two-year suspension from MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball.

D. Ross Cameron/AP

NEW YORK — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was suspended Friday for two full seasons without pay by Major League Baseball for violating the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, which he denies.

Bauer’s lengthy suspension comes after a San Diego woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” Bauer said Friday in a statement. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

If the suspension is upheld, Bauer will lose about $60 million in salary.

Bauer earlier this week sued his accuser in federal court, a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the pitcher.

Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys, Niranjan Fred Thiagarajah, as defendants in the lawsuit. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.

The pitcher was placed on administrative leave last July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of MLB and the players’ association. The leave has been repeatedly extended.

Bauer has continued to be paid his $32 million salary while on leave.

After winning his first Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, Bauer agreed to a $102 million, three-year contract to join his hometown Dodgers. He did not pitch after June 29 and finished with an 8-2 record and a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances. He was paid his $28 million salary last year.

“The Dodgers organization takes all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault,” the team’s statement said. “We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy. We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Next Up In MLB
‘Moment of my life’: Cubs’ Willson Contreras shares field with younger brother William
Cubs front office to adjust as assistant GM Jeff Greenberg leaves for Blackhawks
Atlanta reunited: Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki runs into Carp mascot from his Japanese club
Passed ball, walks doom White Sox in 10th
White Sox CF Luis Robert misses sixth straight game
Blackhawks hire Jeff Greenberg, former Cubs executive, as new associate general manager
The Latest
A shopper leaves a Whole Foods Market in Englewood today, the same day the company announced the store would be closing.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 29, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Blackhawks forward Sam Lafferty carries the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Sam Lafferty, with extension in hand, will be ‘big part of the rebuild’
Lafferty signed a two-year contract with a $1.15 million cap hit with the Hawks on Friday. Plus, tidbits on Taylor Raddysh, Kirby Dach and Tyler Johnson heading into the offseason.
By Ben Pope
 
A group of Mensa members gather around a table during the American Mensa’s Mind Games in South Portland, Maine.
American Mensa Mind Games sees high IQ-types look for the next Scattergories, Trivial Pursuit or Taboo among new board games
Game makers are seeking the brainiac seal of approval this weekend, as members of the high IQ group from around the country gather in Maine to engage to play all day.
By Associated Press
 
Jennifer Hamilton
La Voz Chicago
Esposo de trabajadora de salud mental la mata en estacionamiento de Brickyard Mall
Alphonso Hamilton le llamó a su madre después del tiroteo y ella le dijo que debería entregarse.
By Matthew Hendrickson and David Struett
 
Volunteers pump gas donated by businessman and former Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson for drivers at a BP gas station at 5201 W. Cermak Rd. in Cicero, Thursday morning, March 24, 2022. Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle got up to $50 of free gasoline at dozens of gas stations across the Chicago area, until $1 million was spent.
La Voz Chicago
Cómo obtener una tarjeta prepagada de gas o Ventra
No es necesario volver a presentar una solicitud cada mes.
By Alison Martin
 