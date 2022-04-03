Horoscope for Sunday, April 3, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unpredictable might happen. For example, you might find money or you might lose money. To be on the safe side, be smart and protect what you own from loss, theft or damage. Don’t be hasty.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign lined up with wild, wacky Uranus, which will make you feel impulsive and willing to act rashly. (Generally, not your style.) Your moods will change quickly. Because it will be tough to concentrate, postpone work that requires attention to detail.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a restless day for you. You have that feeling that you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. (Invariably, it is ugly and the wrong size.) Guard against knee-jerk reactions or last-minute impulses. Stay cool. Keep the peace. Be smart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Almost certainly, a friend or a member of a group will surprise you by saying or doing something you least expect. Or perhaps you will meet someone new who is different and unusual? Possibly a friend you already know will amaze you by saying or doing something unexpected. “Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A parent, teacher, boss or the police might do something that catches you off guard. (“Busted!”) Be aware of this and do whatever you can to keep a low profile and stay out of trouble. If you do have an unexpected encounter, remember the power of courtesy.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans will suddenly change. They might be canceled or rescheduled or there could be a delay. Alternatively, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Unexpected news related to medicine, the law and schooling might also surprise you. Get ready.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Double check details related to banking, shared property, inheritances and anything to do with the wealth of someone else or the responsibilities that you have for someone else. This is because something unexpected could affect these areas. Stay in the loop!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

A partner, spouse or close friend might do something that surprises you. They might act differently or catch you off guard. Possibly, they will introduce you to someone who is unusual? Whatever the case, be aware of this so you don’t overreact.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your work routine will be interrupted. Staff shortages, delays, equipment breakdowns, computer glitches, accidents and mixed-up messages are just some things that might dog your steps. Go slowly and pay attention to everything. Protect and guard your pet to avoid accidents or a lost pet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, which means they have to be vigilant and mindful. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Or perhaps you will receive an unexpected invitation? Yay! Stay flexible so that you can go with the flow and have fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Something related to your home routine will change. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock on the door. A family member might have surprising news. Get dressed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Unexpected news plus new faces and new places will make this a stimulating day full of changes. On the upside, you might have a brilliant idea because you can think outside of the box.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Cobie Smulders (1982) shares your birthday. You are adventurous, multitalented and likable. You know how to charm others. You are witty in a playful and happy to be the center of attention. This year, simplicity is your theme. Focus on what creates the foundations in your life. Physical exercise will also be an important factor, as you strengthen the many aspects of your world.

