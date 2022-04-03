Chicago outdoors: Bugling sandhill crane, night crawlers aplenty, Salmon Stop anniversary, cryptic haiku

Notes come from around Chicago and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Emil Baumbach photographed this sandhill crane “bugling in a territorial display at another sandhill crane pair that was flying overhead” in Lake Forest.” He added, “Their bugling sound can be heard for 2.5 miles. Sandhill cranes have returned to our area and will be nesting soon.”

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

April 23-24: Braidwood, smitty@teachoutdoors.org

April 30-May 1: Ingleside, shawnfrey33@gmail.com

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

Friday, April 8: Fox Valley Flydowns Hunting Heritage Banquet, Parkway Banquet Hall, Ingleside. Contact Jeff Vanderlip, (815) 713-0197.

SAFARI CLUB INTERNATIONAL

April 23: Illinois & Chicago chapter’s 50th annual fundraiser and banquet, Medinah Banquets, Addison, Contact Marla Rimkus mkr1999@hotmail.com or 224-636-3750

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, April 9: Boat America, Chicago, Don Leonard, uscgachicago@gmail.com

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

May 14 or 15: Introductory wingshooting clinic, Des Plaines State Fish and Wildlife Area, (815)423-5326. Click here for registration.

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of shows, classes and swap meets for the coming months.

Through today, April 3: Illinois Deer Classic, Peoria Civic Center, illinoisdeerclassic.com

Thursday, April 7: Midwest Musky Club’s Annual Mega Raffle Night. Village Sportsman’s Club, Alsip, food, free admission, grand prize is Garmin Echomap UHD 93SV with Panoptix, midwestmuskyclub.com

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Through today, April 3: Second youth spring turkey season

Monday-Friday, April 4-8: First spring turkey season, south zone

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I don’t know about rest of Illinois, but, after the rain [last] week, I had trouble walking to my car without stepping on an earthworm. Sidewalk and parking lot were covered. Thought of my now deceased brother who lived to fish. He would have helped himself.” Ginny McGraw

A: I knew exactly what she meant. One morning I stuffed my pocket with dozens of night crawlers, a symbolic gesture of what I did when young.

BIG NUMBER

50th: Anniversary in April of the opening of the Salmon Stop in Waukegan.

LAST WORD

“A tree frog, clinging

To a banana leaf –

And swinging, swinging.”

Kikaku haiku, of which Katie Pickard Fawcett wondered, “Is the frog swinging with joy or is he clinging to a single leaf, his feet dangling in the air?” (Ah, life.)