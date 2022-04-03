The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting happened early Sunday morning.

Associated Press By Associated Press
   
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento, Calif., April 3, 2022.

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

Police in California say six people are dead and at least nine others have been injured after a shooting in downtown Sacramento.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting but said in a tweet that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

Residents were asked to avoid the area, which is packed with restaurants and bars that leads to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.

Berry Accius, a community activist, said he came to the scene shortly after the shooting happened.

“The first thing I saw was like victims. I saw a young girl with a whole bunch of blood in her body, a girl taking off glass from her, a young girl screaming saying, ‘They killed my sister.’ A mother running up, ‘Where’s my son, has my son been shot?’“ he said.

“You know, commotion, trauma. It’s just a lot of things that, you know, you don’t want to see.”

The Latest
A bugling sandhill crane in Lake Forest. Credit: Emil Baumbach
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Bugling sandhill crane, night crawlers aplenty, Salmon Stop anniversary, cryptic haiku
A photo of a bugling sandhill crane, night crawlers all over in this stretch of weather, the Salmon Stop’s 50th anniversary and a cryptic haiku are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
merlin_97998844.jpg
Send more state income tax back to local government
The Illinois General Assembly has an opportunity to lessen the reliance on property taxes by returning the Local Government Distributive Fund to the promised 10%.
By Letters to the Editor
 
One person was injured in a shooting Feb. 27, 2022, on I-94.
Crime
Person shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Troopers responded to an expressway shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 71st Street and found a person shot, Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Boyfriend sometimes falls into three-day stupor of heavy sleep and verbal abuse
Those events are awful, but most of the time he’s attentive and charming, and his companion is reluctant to leave him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Englewood
The man, 28, was driving in the 900 block of West Marquette Road about 4:15 a.m. when he struck a tree, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 