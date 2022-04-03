The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 3, 2022
College Sports Sports Cubs

This You Gotta See: Kansas-UNC play for the title; Cubs, White Sox seasons get underway

Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead in sports on TV.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE This You Gotta See: Kansas-UNC play for the title; Cubs, White Sox seasons get underway
North Carolina v Duke

Caleb Love and North Carolina look to seal the deal on Monday night in New Orleans.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Here’s how it should have gone for North Carolina in the 1991 Final Four: Take care of underdog Kansas in the semis, then clobber Duke — again — in the final. Something often lost in the story of Mike Krzyzewski’s first national championship is that his Blue Devils had been blown out 96-74 by the higher-ranked Tar Heels in the ACC tournament.

Oh, well. The Kansas part never happened. The Jayhawks upset UNC 79-73 on the way to a runner-up finish in Indianapolis. The Tar Heels went home crushed despite a 25-point night for sweet-shooting guard Hubert Davis.

“That was the toughest loss that I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” said Davis, now UNC’s coach, on Sunday.

It’s not as dramatic a storyline as the end of Coach K’s career hanging in the balance, but it’s something you can think about as you watch the Tar Heels and Jayhawks clash Monday night for the national title in New Orleans.

How many times will the camera land on Davis’ predecessor, Roy Williams, clad in Carolina blue in the stands? Before he won 485 games at his alma mater, he won 418 as coach at Kansas. That’s not to be confused with the work of the late, great Dean Smith, the greatest Tar Heels coach of them all. We’ll give you one guess where Smith went to school. Yep, Kansas. He won a national title there as a player and everything.

This stuff pretty much writes itself, you know?

And here’s what’s happening:

MON 4

White Sox at Cubs (3:05 p.m., Marquee)

Twenty-nine days before the teams meet for real at Wrigley Field, they spend a few hours together in the wind-down of spring training at Sloan Park. Soak up that sun while you can, fellas.

Kansas vs. North Carolina (8:20 p.m., TBS)

No big deal, just a championship matchup of the schools with the most (KU) and third-most (UNC) wins in college basketball history. Drink every time an announcer says “blue bloods” and you might make it to halftime.

TUE 5

Bucks at Bulls (7 p.m., NBCSCH, ESPN)

OK, so the Bulls are 0-3 against Milwaukee and 0-17 against the top three contenders in each conference. But it’s only April, right?

WED 6

Celtics at Bulls (7 p.m., NBCSCH)

A first-round playoff preview? Boston — not counted among the previously mentioned top contenders, though maybe it should be — is the league’s hottest team over the last two-plus months.

Los Angeles Angels v Chicago Cubs

Suzuki rounds the bases after a spring homer.

Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

THU 7

Brewers at Cubs (1:20 p.m., Marquee)

Opening Day! Now this is exciting. By the way, Draft Kings has set the over/under on how many innings it’ll take fans in the right-field bleachers to fall in love with newcomer Seiya Suzuki at 4½.

The Masters, first round (2 p.m., ESPN)

More than a year since he was badly injured in a car crash, Tiger Woods is a “gametime decision” to kick off his comeback at Augusta. Sure would be nice to see him out there.

Celtics at Bucks (6:30 p.m., TNT)

Yet another game with huge implications as far as whom the Bulls will lose to in the opening round. Sorry, did we say “lose to”? That should’ve read “possibly not dominate.”

Kraken at Blackhawks (7:30 p.m., NBCSCH)

We’ve all been waiting for it, and — amen! — the rubber match between the Hawks and Kraken, who split their first two meetings, is finally here. Try to contain yourselves.

Lakers at Warriors (9 p.m., TNT)

LeBron James and his mates are hanging on to postseason hopes by the spindliest of threads. And to think some have the nerve to compare this guy to the real GOAT — Bulls legend Stacey King.

FRI 8

White Sox at Tigers (12:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Opening Day! Man, it’s always nice to have a Chicago baseball team favored to win its division. And you have to be excited about newcomer AJ Pollock, easily the Sox’ best “AJ P.” since a certain World Series-winning catcher.

Brewers at Cubs (1:20 p.m., Marquee)

Fans of the North Siders sure are pumped up to watch Marcus Stroman make his first Cubs start. What do you call 1-0? Stro far, Stro good.

Hornets at Bulls (7 p.m., NBCSCH)

After a brutal February, the Hornets have turned things around and gotten on an encouraging late-season roll. Lucky for them, they’ll never know if they could’ve done it without a Ball brother in the lineup.

SAT 9

Fire at Orlando (noon, Univision, TUDN)

How is Xherdan Shaqiri’s achy calf coming along? The Fire probably need him out there if they’re going to continue pulling off this strange, delicate maneuver referred to in soccer circles as “not losing.”

NCAA Frozen Four, men’s final (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Will it be Denver, Michigan, Minnesota or Minnesota State that cuts down the nets? Come to think of it, they don’t do that in hockey, but you get the gist.

SUN 10

White Sox at Tigers (12:10 p.m., TBD)

It’s never too early to talk about winning a game on get-away day. Next up after this one: baseball at The Rate.

The Masters, final round (1 p.m., Ch. 2)

Jordan Spieth? Justin Thomas? Dustin Johnson? Collin Morikawa? One American or another is bound to win the green jacket.

Bulls at Timberwolves (TBD, NBCSCH+)

Here it is, folks: Game No. 82, the end of the regular-season line. All told, it really wasn’t such a bad ride, was it?

Next Up In College Sports
The end: Mike Krzyzewski goes out with Final Four loss to UNC
Kansas into title game after easy win vs. Villanova
Polling Place: Voters make their Final Four picks, share their feelings about Duke’s Coach K
Duke’s (and Chicago’s) Mike Krzyzewski is putting the ‘final’ in Final Four
Some NCAA bettors call them the Carolina Tar Steals
The top 20 locals in college basketball’s transfer portal
The Latest
AFP_327L3G4.jpg
Music
Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste wins 4 awards in early categories
Other winners in the pre-telecast ceremony include Foo Fighters, Ye, Chick Corea, the Brothers Osborne and Questlove.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Chicago police shot a man after he opened fire on officers during a SWAT situation near Ford City Mall.
News
Barricaded man shot, killed by Chicago police after 2 people wounded, officers fired upon near Ford City Mall
A 48-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man were both critically wounded, police said. No officers were injured.
By Tom Schuba
 
Blue_Jays_McGuire_Arrest_Baseball.JPG
White Sox
White Sox send catcher Zack Collins to Jays for catcher Reese McGuire
White Sox upgrade catching depth behind Yasmani Grandal
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Ukraine
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital.
By Associated Press
 
Manager Tony La Russa put off naming his Opening Day starter for a day Sunday, waiting for more information on the condition of right-hander Lance Lynn’s right knee.
White Sox
With Lance Lynn’s status for opener uncertain, Tony La Russa holds off naming White Sox starter
“He’s walking and talking bravely,” La Russa said of Lynn, who left his Cactus League start Saturday with a sore knee
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 