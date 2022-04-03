The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 3, 2022
Woman killed, officer wounded during shoot-out in Oak Forest grocery store

Inside the Food4Less grocery store, there was an “exchange of gunfire,” and both Ketura Wilson and an Oak Forest officer were struck.

By Sun-Times wires
   
A woman was killed and an officer wounded during a shoot-out Apr. 3, 2022, in an Oak Forest grocery store.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman was killed and an Oak Forest police officer wounded during a shoot-out Sunday morning in a Food4Less grocery store.

Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a call for a motorist in need of assistance in the 6000 block of 159th Street, according to Oak Forest police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver, 21-year-old Ketura Wilson, was armed with a firearm and proceeded to follow her to the Food4Less grocery store, 5556 W. 159th St, police said.

Inside the store, there was an “exchange of gunfire,” according to police. Both Wilson and an Oak Forest officer were struck, police said.

Wilson died of her injuries, according to police. The officer was listed in serious condition.

The Illinois Public Integrity Task Force and the Oak Forest Police Department will investigate the incident.

