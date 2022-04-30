The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 shot, 1 fatally, in Albany Park

About 6:05 a.m., officers found two men, about 30-years-old and the other 56-years-old, with gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot, 1 fatally, in Albany Park
A teen boy was killed in a shooting Apr. 27, 2022 in West Garfield Park.

Sun-Times file

Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

About 6:05 a.m., officers found two men, about 30-years-old and the other 56-years-old, with gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released. The older man was shot in the leg, and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, in serious condition.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
2 dead in Little Calumet River after carjacking leads to Bishop Ford Freeway police chase
2 people killed, 7 others wounded in shootings Friday in Chicago
2 women shot — 1 fatally — after argument in Near North
Girl, 3, dies in Bronzeville apartment fire
4 in custody after shots fired at CPD officers in Lawndale
Man killed in Douglas shooting
The Latest
WNBA Finals - Game Four
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky are going for back-to-back titles in WNBA’s 26th season
The Sky are trying to become the third team in WNBA history to win back-to-back titles, and the first since the Sparks in 2001-2002. To accomplish that, they will have to go through a league that will see even more parity in 2022.
By Annie Costabile
 
“Cavorting” rabbits in Chicago. Credit: Paul Vriend
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Ancient koi, cavorting rabbits, bird feeder question, sharp-eyed wild turkeys
A question on bird feeders, a brilliant photo of cavorting rabbits, the oldest-known koi and describing the sharp eyes of wild turkeys are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I tell partner about the sexual abuse in my past?
Woman doesn’t feel a need to share everything, but revealing the secret would help explain some of her behavior.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
2022_0118_Evan_Whitfield_Alvarez_020.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire membership in Play Proud United isn’t just to check a box
“It’s important to really over-communicate and over-share the fact that this space is safe for everyone,” Fire executive Evan Whitfield said, “and that sports are for everyone.”
By Brian Sandalow
 
Rick Sutcliffe winds back to pitch
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: April showers bring May flowers
They also bring rainouts, which we saw a lot of this month. We also saw too many injuries. But we never see too many questions.
By Bill Chuck
 