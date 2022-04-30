2 shot, 1 fatally, in Albany Park

Two men were shot, one fatally, Saturday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
About 6:05 a.m., officers found two men, about 30-years-old and the other 56-years-old, with gunshot wounds in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, Chicago police said.
The younger man was shot in the head, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name has not yet been released. The older man was shot in the leg, and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, in serious condition.
Area Five detectives are investigating.
