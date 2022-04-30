Tornado watch in effect for most of northern Illinois

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather warning Saturday for most of northern Illinois, with the potential for strong thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop across Chicago and surrounding areas after 5 p.m., and move into northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana into the evening, the weather service said. The severe weather brings with it a threat of damaging hail, severe winds, and even a few tornadoes.

A tornado watch was issued until 8 p.m. for southern Wisconsin and the majority of northern Illinois counties, stretching from Rockford down to Bloomington, the weather service said.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dOkiri6xMk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 30, 2022

The Chicago area should see storms clear up after 9 p.m. with temperatures remaining in the low 50s, forecasters said.

Sunday will have cloudy conditions, but there will be a significant drop in the chance of rain, from 80% to 20%.

