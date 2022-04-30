The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Tornado watch in effect for most of northern Illinois

A tornado watch was issued until 8 p.m. for most northern Illinois counties. Severe weather was expected to start in the evening.

Jermaine Nolen By Jermaine Nolen
   
A severe thunderstorm watch expires at 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 10, 2020.

Colin Boyle/Sun-Times file

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather warning Saturday for most of northern Illinois, with the potential for strong thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes.

Thunderstorms were expected to develop across Chicago and surrounding areas after 5 p.m., and move into northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana into the evening, the weather service said. The severe weather brings with it a threat of damaging hail, severe winds, and even a few tornadoes.

A tornado watch was issued until 8 p.m. for southern Wisconsin and the majority of northern Illinois counties, stretching from Rockford down to Bloomington, the weather service said.

The Chicago area should see storms clear up after 9 p.m. with temperatures remaining in the low 50s, forecasters said.

Sunday will have cloudy conditions, but there will be a significant drop in the chance of rain, from 80% to 20%.

Southern Utah tackle Braxton Jones speaks into a microphone NFL Scouting Combine.
Bears
Bears take OT Braxton Jones in Round 5
Three hours after the first pick was made in Saturday’s draft festivities — and after the Bears made four trades — the team finally drafted. And they got, finally, an offensive tackle.
By Patrick Finley
 
University of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon puts on a hat after being selected by the Bears at the NFL Draft.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 222: The picks are in
Where do the NFL Draft selections fit in the Bears’ plans?
By Sun-Times staff
 
Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen rests during a stoppage in Nashville.
Blackhawks
Kevin Lankinen’s positivity about second Blackhawks season doesn’t match up with numbers
Lankinen finished his difficult season 8-15-6 with an .891 save percentage, which ranked 59th among 63 NHL goalies, but he insisted he was “pretty happy with the progress” he made.
By Ben Pope
 
FRkvbC9XIAE_WIF.jpg
News
Girl, 3, dies in Bronzeville apartment fire
The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, fire officials said.
By Katie Anthony and Sun-Times Wire
 
Royals_White_Sox_Baseball.jpg
White Sox
White Sox relieved after X-rays on Andrew Vaughn come back negative
Vaughn, who was hit by a 93.8 mph Mike Mayers fastball in the ninth inning of the Sox’ 5-1 loss Friday, is day-to-day.
By Brian Sandalow
 