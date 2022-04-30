Man shot to death in Kenwood parking lot

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in a parking lot in Kenwood on the South Side.

About 4:10 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled upand someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He sufferedmultiple gunshot wounds and fled into a restaurant, police said. He was then transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

