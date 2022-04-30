The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Man shot to death in Kenwood parking lot

The 27-year-old was in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was fatally shot Apr. 30, 2022, in Kenwood.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in a parking lot in Kenwood on the South Side.

About 4:10 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the parking lot in the 1300 block of East 47th Street when a light-colored vehicle pulled upand someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He sufferedmultiple gunshot wounds and fled into a restaurant, police said. He was then transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Latest
Cal safety Elijah Hicks defends a Stanford opponent in 2019.
Bears
Bears take Cal safety Elijah Hicks in Round 7
The 5-11, 203-pound 22-year-old spent his first three years with the Golden Bears at cornerback before moving to safety in 2020.
By Patrick Finley
 
1394670602.jpg
White Sox
White Sox-Angels delayed by rain
The Sox lead 4-0 with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Illinois center Doug Kramer gets ready to snap the ball against Nebraska.
Bears
Bears draft Illinois center Doug Kramer, a Hinsdale Central grad
The Bears stayed close to home for the third of their three sixth-round picks, drafting Illinois center Doug Kramer with the No. 207 overall pick Saturday.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Bears took pass rusher Dominique Robinson from Miami (Ohio) in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
Bears
Bears draft DE Dominique Robinson in fifth round at No. 174 overall
After several trades, the team still has many more picks Saturday.
By Jason Lieser
 
Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, June 13, 2009.
Entertainment and Culture
Naomi Judd, singer of The Judds, dies at 76
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Wynonna and Ashley Judd said in a statement.
By Kristin M. Hall | AP
 