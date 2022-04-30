The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 30, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Would-be robber fatally shot in Calumet Heights; 1 in custody

The would-be robber followed two men into their vehicle in the 1500 block of East 95th Street and demanded their belongs.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times file

One person was taken into custody after a man was shot to death while trying to commit a robbery Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights on the South Side.

Two men were walking back to their vehicle from a store about 3:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 95th Street when they began talking with the 32-year-old, Chicago police said.

The pair then entered their Volkswagen SUV and the man got into the backseat, struck one of them with a handgun and demanded their belongings, police said.

One of the men then pulled out their own gun and shot the would-be robber, striking him in the forehead, left leg and chest, police said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

One person was taken into custody.

