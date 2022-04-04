The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Digging into the details on Chicago’s murder clearance rate

Padded clearance stats and stalled court cases do little to boost either public confidence or police morale, as one expert says.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Digging into the details on Chicago’s murder clearance rate
Police crime scene tape. A Sun-Times analysis found that in most murder cases categorized as “cleared,” no suspect was ever charged.

Police crime scene tape. A Sun-Times analysis found that in most murder cases categorized as “cleared,” no suspect was ever charged.

Sun-Times files

When Chicagoans hear a murder case has been closed, they more than likely assume the case has been solved, a suspect has been charged, and the wheels set in motion for justice to be served.

But as the Sun-Times’ Andy Grimm reports in an analysis of the Chicago Police Department’s 2021 murder clearance rate, that’s not the case in a startling — in fact alarming — number of murders.

Editorials bug

Editorials

Some of the discrepancy is due to the way CPD calculates its murder clearance rate. Some of the difference can be laid at the door of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office, which, as Grimm found, has refused to bring charges in what is likely a record number of murder cases brought to the office by police.

Whatever the reason, the findings are sure to chip away even more at already low public confidence in both CPD and Foxx’s office.

To counter 2021’s grim homicide statistics, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown has touted the increased number of murders considered “cleared”: 400 in 2021, the most in 19 years, Brown says. Based on the official CPD tally of 797 homicides last year, that’s a clearance rate of just over 50%.

But 199 of those cases were closed “exceptionally,” which means no one was charged. And one in seven cleared cases involved a murder committed more than 10 years ago.

In all, CPD actually made arrests in fewer murder cases than in 2020, when 209 people were charged.

CPD, it must be noted, still has too few detectives to investigate homicide cases. Recent hires have helped, but additional hiring must be a top priority.

As well, CPD uses the FBI’s formula for calculating homicide clearances, dividing the number of all cases solved, no matter when a murder took place, by the number of homicides in a given year.

Using the FBI’s formula sounds reasonable. It’s better to solve a murder years later than not at all, and detectives deserve credit when they do so. But solving more murders, more quickly, is essential, particularly when Chicago has more homicides than New York or Los Angeles, which are much larger.

A spokesperson for Foxx cites state laws that raised the bar for evidence in murder cases as the reason why prosecutors last year turned down the most cases ever in Foxx’s six-year tenure. Which begs the question: Is the same happening in other state’s attorney’s offices across Illinois?

The public deserves answers to that question and others, given widespread skepticism about Foxx’s track record on crime-fighting.

Padded clearance stats or stalled court cases do little to build either public confidence or police morale, as one expert told the Sun-Times.

For Chicago to truly be a world-class city, curbing gun violence, solving more murders and working aggressively to hold killers accountable is job No. 1.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
End bobcat hunting in Illinois
‘Ghost’ guns are a gift to criminals. It’s time to ban them
Transgender inclusion, visibility are more important than ever
House committee must leave no stone unturned on Trump’s missing Jan. 6 phone logs
For young women, good news on pay equity
Columbus could return to Grant Park, but what about other ‘problematic’ public monuments?
The Latest
FPeqHV5XoAIjrsx.jpg
News
Child among four hurt in East Garfield Park apartment blaze
The girl, about 3 to 5, and a woman were in “grave” condition, according to fire officials.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A bobcat walks along a path at the Wildlife Prairie Park in Peoria.
Editorials
End bobcat hunting in Illinois
Nearly 1,700 bobcats have been killed since 2016, when hunting the animals was made legal. Yet the small, shy animals are not a danger to humans, and they help keep down the numbers of pests like mice, voles and rats.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.&nbsp;
News
Elderly man hospitalized following fire inside Lawndale house
The man, 73, was taken to an area hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_1__20_.jpg
Crime
Man dies days after he was shot following argument in South Austin; 1 in custody
A group of people including the man, 32, and another man, 20, were arguing inside a house in the 1100 block of North Massasoit Avenue when both went outside and the younger man opened fire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, April 4, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 