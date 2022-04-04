The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
Horoscope for Monday, April 4, 2022

Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 8:45 to 10:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be challenged dealing with a friend or a group or an organization. In particular, you might have to confront someone in authority, or someone who is older or more experienced. This could trigger a clash of interests. Remember what your long-term objective is.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign, which improves your luck. However, it also makes you more emotional than usual. This is why you might be at odds with a boss, parent, teacher or someone in a position of authority because they might block your plans.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your attempts to make travel plans or explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law might be stymied. Someone or something will stand in your way. Obviously, this is frustrating. Ironically, if you can deal with this challenge, you will get results later this week.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial negotiations might be difficult. Certainly, this is a poor day to try to collect money or to collect something from someone because people will be tight-fisted. Ditto for financial institutions. Do your homework and hope for success later in the week.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It might be challenging dealing with those who are close to you, especially spouses, partners and dear friends. Perhaps they will go along with your ideas? No matter what you suggest, something or someone gets in the way. Be patient because things will improve this week.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re willing to work hard today, no question. Nevertheless, you might feel stymied by authority figures, bosses or circumstances. The harder you push, the harder they push back. Be patient because you will get positive results later in the week.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Children might be an increased responsibility today. Likewise, social occasions might be daunting or overwhelming for some reason. You might also feel challenged by practicing a skill in the arts or sports. Don’t be discouraged because you will have a breakthrough later in the week.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Something related to home and family will be challenging for you. It might involve a parent or an older relative. You might have to deal with a challenging situation at home — a mess created by others or being forced to deal with too many guests.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

“It was Monday. It was Monday all day.” Life might be a bit of a slog today. No matter what you try, or how you want to convince someone, or what you want to achieve, you encounter obstacles. “Talk to the hand!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Very likely, you will find financial situations a struggle today. You might not pull off what you want to achieve. This is a poor day to ask for a raise. However, you will work hard to solidify your financial security. Accept some detours because later in the week, you can expect success.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you are focused on achieving something. You have goals. You have your eye on the ball and you don’t want to be blocked by anyone. Nevertheless, obstacles are unavoidable. Keep trying because success awaits you later this week.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Something going on behind the scenes might trip you up today. Do not be discouraged because ironically, the energy that you put out at the beginning of the week might meet with success by the end of the week. Keep the faith.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Poet, memoirist, activist Maya Angelou (1928-2014) shares your birthday. You are confident, strong-willed and proactive about what you care about. Many of you are multitalented and have extraordinary lives. You have to be flexible this year because this is a year of change. Stay light on your feet and be ready to explore new avenues. New directions and new growth will come to you easily.

