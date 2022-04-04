The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
College Sports Sports

Kansas shocks North Carolina to win national title

Jayhawks trailed by 15 at halftime, only to roar back in second half

By Eddie Pells | AP
   
Kansas Jayhawks

Remy Martin #11, Jalen Wilson #10 and Christian Braun #2 of the Kansas Jayhawks react in the second half of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament National Championship at Caesars Superdome on April 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jamie Squire, Getty Images

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas brought its fourth NCAA title back home Monday thanks to a second-half flurry that erased a 16-point deficit and eventually overcame North Carolina 72-69 in an epic battle of power programs.

David McCormack scored the go-ahead bucket from close range with 1:21 left, then another at the 22-second mark to put the Jayhawks ahead by three. North Carolina missed its final four shots, including Caleb Love’s desperation 3 at the buzzer. His heave barely grazed rim after officials ruled that Kansas guard DaJuan Harris Jr., stepped out on an inbounds pass with 4.3 seconds left.

The Tar Heels went scoreless over the final 1:41.

After McCormick’s go-ahead bucket, Love’s shot got blocked but North Carolina got an offensive rebound and fed to Armando Bacot under the bucket. But the big man lost his footing and turned it over, then limped off the court, unable to return.

That put Brady Manek, not as good a defender, on McCormack, and the Kansas big man backed in Manek for the shot that put the Jayhawks ahead by three.

McCormack and Jalen Wilson led KU with 15 points each. Christian Braun scored 10 of his 12 in the second half and transfer Remy Martin had 11 of his 15 over the final 20 minutes, as the Jayhawks turned what looked like a lost cause into one of the sweetest wins ever.

Carolina had scored 16 straight points late in the first half to open a 40-25 advantage at the break, but top-seeded KU (34-6) went on a 31-10 run over the opening 10 minutes of the second to take a six-point lead and set up a fantastic finish.

Bacot had 15 points and 15 rebounds to become the first player to record double-doubles in all six tournament games. He finished the season with 31 double-doubles, but it was not enough. Carolina was trying to join 1985 Villanova as only the second 8 seed to win March Madness.

Instead, the Tar Heels (29-10) fell one win short and dropped to 6-6 all-time in title games. This was their record 21st — and possibly most unlikely — trip to the Final Four. They made it to the final by beating Duke in a back-and-forth thriller and sending Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski into retirement.

There are no banners for that, though.

Instead, another will hang at Allen Fieldhouse, and McCormack, thanks to his late-game heroics, will go down in KU lore along with Mario Chalmers, Danny Manning and the rest of the Kansas greats.

This title was three years in the making. KU was 28-3 and the odds-on favorite heading into March of 2020. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and stopped both the Jayhawks, and the season, in their tracks.

Seven players from that roster are on this one, as well. In some of their minds there were no “what-might-have-beens” about 2020 — they knew they would have won it. They won this one instead, and showed, once again, it’s never good to count them out.

The Jayhawks outscored North Carolina 47-29 in the second half — not quite the 47-15 beatdown they put on Miami over the final 20 minutes of the Sweet 16, but still darn impressive given the circumstances.

Ochai Agjabi, the team’s lone All-American, finished with 12 points and found breathing room after UNC’s lockdown guard, Leaky Black, got his fourth foul 6 minutes into the second half.

Kansas 72, North Carolina 69

NORTH CAROLINA (29-10)

Manek 4-8 2-2 13, Bacot 3-13 9-13 15, Davis 5-17 5-5 15, Love 5-24 2-2 13, Black 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 5-9 0-0 11, McKoy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-73 18-22 69.

KANSAS (34-6)

McCormack 7-15 1-2 15, Wilson 5-13 4-4 15, Agbaji 4-9 3-8 12, Braun 6-14 0-0 12, D.Harris 1-5 0-0 2, R.Martin 5-9 0-0 14, Lightfoot 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman-Lands 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-66 8-14 72.

Halftime_North Carolina 40-25. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 5-23 (Manek 3-6, Johnson 1-3, Love 1-8, Black 0-1, Davis 0-5), Kansas 6-17 (R.Martin 4-6, Agbaji 1-4, Wilson 1-5, Braun 0-1, D.Harris 0-1). Rebounds_North Carolina 49 (Bacot 15), Kansas 34 (Braun 12). Assists_North Carolina 9 (Bacot, Davis, Love, Black 2), Kansas 11 (Braun, D.Harris 3). Total Fouls_North Carolina 13, Kansas 16.

