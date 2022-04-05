The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Other Views Commentary

Ukraine will need ‘Marshall Plan’ to address human toll of war

Regardless of the geopolitical issues at play, the time to address the global humanitarian catastrophe emanating from Ukraine is now.

By Anna Nagurney
   
SHARE Ukraine will need ‘Marshall Plan’ to address human toll of war
People stand next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine.

People stand next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russia is facing a fresh wave of condemnation after evidence emerged of what appeared to be deliberate killings of dozens if not hundreds of civilians in Ukraine.

AP

In the weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, the news and social media platforms have been filled with images, video and stories of countless tragedies and atrocities involving children, men and women. The lives of many families have been destroyed, along with their homes, businesses and the economy.

Ukraine is the bread-basket of the world. Its rich soil produces grains and crops for more than 300 million people, many of whom live in developing countries. Thirty percent of the world’s wheat comes from Ukraine and Russia. Fifteen percent of the world’s corn comes from Ukraine. The country is also a big exporter of barley and sunflower oil.

The country’s exports sustain people in China, Egypt and Turkey, among other nations.

Opinion bug

Opinion

But due to the vast destruction throughout Ukraine, millions of crops won’t be planted, fertilized, and harvested this year. Vast fields will lay bare, and this will have a direct impact on those millions of people who depend on those crops to live.

At home, Ukrainians are the innocent victims in a devastating, unprovoked war. Many of those who have survived and remain in Ukraine endure relentless shelling and bombing, with their apartments, hospital rooms and schools targeted. The injuries, the loss of life, the suffering has been devastating.

Many Ukrainians are without food, medicine, electric power and water. Sickness and illness and hunger are becoming increasingly commonplace.

Ukrainians are being displaced as they seek safety and refuge. Nearlythree million Ukrainian refugeeshave already fled the country, making this the most rapid and sizable movement of refugees in Europe since World War II. Almostsix and a half million Ukrainians are internally displaced.

Regardless of the geopolitical issues, the time to address the global humanitarian catastrophe in Ukraine is now.

To prevent or minimize further harm to developing nations from reduced Ukrainian food exports, systems need to be put in place to feed those people from alternate sources.

To address the human toll of war on the Ukrainian people, systems must be created for what could be a long-term commitment.

To help the millions of refugees fleeing to neighboring countries and elsewhere, some temporarily and others for life, the solution cannot be simply transient settlement camps. Supply lines in Ukraine must be reinforced and humanitarian corridors honored.

The humanitarian case for ending this war is irrefutable. Meanwhile, governments, foundations, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and individuals must focus their support on the people still inside Ukraine and the country’s refugees.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Supply chains for critical products, including medicines, cannot be disrupted. Infrastructure must be put into place throughout the West, including the United States, to meet these rising humanitarian needs. This is not a one-off. The solution must be comprehensive, crafted with the long-term in mind — not unlike theMarshall Planafter World War II.

This plan must take into account, from the outset the need to resettle Ukrainians back to their homeland if possible and desirable. Many Ukrainians fleeing this war want to go back to Ukraine once it is liberated.

But that will be just the beginning. Ukraine will need to be rebuilt. The stronger, more efficient and strategic that rebuilding effort is, the quicker it is, the greater the chance of avoiding another invasion and another humanitarian catastrophe. This all starts now. It starts with our commitment to meeting our obligations from human to human.

Without such a comprehensive approach, the ripple effects will lead to many more years of millions of people without adequate food supplies coming from those rich Ukrainian fields. There will be a food scarcity crisis with rising hunger on different continents. We will see continued regional economic instability and military tensions. One way or the other, Western nations will have to shoulder the consequences.

In all of this darkness, it’s important to remind ourselves that Ukraine can be a great, free and prosperous nation once again. But it cannot be so without each of us identifying a problem where we can help right now and then doing something about it.

AnnaNagurney, a Ukrainian-American,is a professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Send letters toletters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Russian lies mirror our own
What Chicagoans think about police, and what that means for public safety in our city: Arne Duncan
Get rid of ‘essential movement’ in electronic monitoring for suspects in violent crimes
March Madness, indeed: Women’s game is on the verge
Putin’s war crimes must be exposed
Lawmakers must fight the growing hazard of ghost guns
The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs a bill granting vaccinated teachers and other school employees paid time off for COVID-19 related issues at the Illinois State Capitol on Tuesday.
Coronavirus
Paid COVID-19 time off now given to vaccinated teachers, who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Gov. J.B. Pritzker vetoed a similar version of the bill after a January standoff between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. But the revised version adds the vaccinated provision as another way to incentivize teachers and school employees to get immunized.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Michael Kopech delivers a pitch Tuesday in Peoria, Arizona.
White Sox
White Sox wrap up Cactus League with win over the Padres
Michael Kopech struggled in his tuneup for his start Sunday in Detroit.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A 17-year-old boy was shot March 27, 2022 in Lawndale.
Crime
81-year-old woman among 3 found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Two women and a man were found fatally shot inside a home in the 11300 block of South Green Street about 5 p.m., police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.
Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Chef Damarr Brown, of Hyde Park’s Virtue, 1462 E 53rd St., is one of the 14 designers chosen for Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab’s inaugural cohort. The three-year program supports designers of color from the creative industries.
Entertainment and Culture
Theaster Gates, Prada create incubator to support designers of color
Seven local residents are among 14 chosen for the first Dorchester Industries Experimental Design Lab. The program is a collaboration between Theaster Gates’ Rebuild Foundation and the Prada Group.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 