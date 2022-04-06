Horoscope for Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions until 10 p.m. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to study and learn. It’s also a great day to take a short trip. Your ability to do long-range planning is spot on because you won’t overlook details, and you will be practical. Someone older or more experienced might have advice for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a good day for business and commerce because you will do your homework and get your facts straight. You won’t overlook details. Furthermore, conversations with bosses, parents and people in authority will be positive. They will listen to you, and, very likely, be impressed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign dancing nicely with both Mercury and Saturn. This makes it relatively easy to verbalize your feelings. You will enjoy talking to friends and neighbors. You have a realistic, sober view of life, which will help you to be a good problem solver.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be more effective by working alone or behind the scenes. You might do research into something related to shared property, taxes, debt or the wealth of your partner. Whatever you learn might bolster an interaction with a parent or boss because information is power.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for a heart-to-heart talk with a friend or a member of a group. You might make travel plans or explore opportunities in higher education, medicine and the law. Discussions about practical matters will be productive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Do know that you are high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, they might be aware of personal matters dealing with your private life. Fortunately, discussions related to your work, your health or a pet will be practical and productive.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a strong desire to get away from it all because you want the freedom to do what you please. This is why you might make travel plans. It’s also why you might make a change and do something different. Perhaps you’ll find a partner in crime to join you?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent day to take care of finances, or taxes, debt, insurance matters and shared property. You will be focused. You won’t overlook details. Furthermore, your discussions with others will be effective because you will say what you mean.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others because the moon is opposite your sign. This is not a problem. It simply requires cooperation and tolerance on your part. Discussions with your kids will flow smoothly. This is actually a good day to make practical plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This will be a productive day for you at work or with any task that you set for yourself because you are focused. Your ability to talk to others, especially family members, is excellent. In particular, you might discuss home-improvement plans or financial matters.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Artists will be productive today because you have focus, follow-through and perseverance. In addition, you will also have creative ideas that you might communicate to others. Meanwhile, your financial focus will be practical, which will help you get things done.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home and family are a strong focus for you today. A discussion with a parent or an older person might take place. This is also a good day to share ideas about money matters and possessions, or your plans for the future.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Paul Rudd (1969) shares your birthday. You have a positive attitude and make a point of trying to live a happy life. You work hard and can be take-charge person. You are passionate and generous. This year you will take more time to contemplate your inner values and explore your religious or spiritual ideas. It’s a year of learning and teaching.

