Woman dies in crash on the Near West Side

A woman died in a crash Wednesday morning on the Near West Side.
About 4:40 a.m., the 27-year-old was driving a Honda Civic in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road, and crashed into a fence, Chicago police said.
She was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Chicago police are investigating the crash.
