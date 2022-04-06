The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Woman dies in crash on the Near West Side

About 4:40 a.m., the 27-year-old was driving a Honda Civic and crashed into a fence in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman dies in crash on the Near West Side
A woman was killed and an officer wounded during a shoot-out Apr. 3, 2022, in an Oak Forest grocery store.

Adobe Stock Photo

A woman died in a crash Wednesday morning on the Near West Side.

About 4:40 a.m., the 27-year-old was driving a Honda Civic in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt Road, and crashed into a fence, Chicago police said.

She was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police are investigating the crash.

Next Up In News
‘Cannabis amnesty boxes’ rarely used to ditch weed at Chicago airports, records show
4 people killed, 5 others wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago
Bobby Rydell, ’60s teen idol and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ star, dies at 79
Between a rock and a Hard Rock place? Casino developer hears resident gripes about traffic, crime — and looming ‘millstone’
81-year-old woman, her daughter and son found shot to death inside Morgan Park home
Senate Democrats take aim at carjackings in latest anti-crime proposals
The Latest
Mike Thomas’ planer board found by Dale Rehus. Provided photo
Sports
A Board-Way Show: The improbable journey of a planer board, Waukegan to DuSable Harbor; plus Stray Cast
Mike Thomas had a planer board drop into heavy seas off Waukegan last summer and it was found by Dale Rehus Sunday inside DuSable Harbor; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 
Linguine with asparagus, morel mushrooms and peas is light and refreshing —&nbsp;the perfect spring pasta dish.
Recipes
It’s a pasta spring fling courtesy of linguine with asparagus, morels and peas
These ingredients require little else except a nap of cream and a sprinkling of cheese to bind them together, resulting in an easy yet elegant seasonal meal.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Spaghetti al Limone takes only 15 minutes to prepare and 10 minutes to cook.
Recipes
Menu planner: With all the flavor in spaghetti al limone, you won’t miss the meat
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Knowing the details of friend’s murder adds to my grief
The traumatized survivor’s last thoughts of the night and first thoughts of the morning are about the horrors of her death.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
New weed boxes installed at Chicago airports offer travelers a way to discard marijuana before going through security.
Marijuana
‘Cannabis amnesty boxes’ rarely used to ditch weed at Chicago airports, records show
Millions of passengers have flown out of Chicago since weed was fully legalized, but only a few dozen have pitched their pot in the colorful receptacles.
By Tom Schuba
 