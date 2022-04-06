At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

On the 100th anniversary of Harold Washington’s birth, Laura Washington, Lynn Sweet and guests take a look at Harold Washington’s time in politics and its relevance today.

Everyone on the April 21 edition of At the Table reported on or worked for the administration of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor.

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Chicago time for a special At the Table conversation about Washington’s life and legacy with co-hosts Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet and guests Jacky Grimshaw, Center for Neighborhood Technology; former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill; Peter Nolan, ex-NBC5 Chicago political reporter and author of ‘Campaign!’ and Gary Rivlin, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of ‘Fire on the Prairie.’

As the late mayor would often say, “You want Harold? You got him!”