Wednesday, April 6, 2022
At the Table with Laura Washington & Lynn Sweet

On the 100th anniversary of Harold Washington’s birth, April 21, 2022, Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet will be joined by Jacky Grimshaw, Center for Neighborhood Technology; former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill; Peter Nolan, ex-NBC5 Chicago political reporter and Gary Rivlin, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist.

Sun-Times staff
   
On the 100th anniversary of Harold Washington’s birth, Laura Washington, Lynn Sweet and guests take a look at Harold Washington’s time in politics and its relevance today.

Everyone on the April 21 edition of At the Table reported on or worked for the administration of Harold Washington, Chicago’s first Black mayor.

Join us at 6:30 p.m. Chicago time for a special At the Table conversation about Washington’s life and legacy with co-hosts Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet and guests Jacky Grimshaw, Center for Neighborhood Technology; former U.S. Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Ill; Peter Nolan, ex-NBC5 Chicago political reporter and author of ‘Campaign!’ and Gary Rivlin, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author of ‘Fire on the Prairie.’

As the late mayor would often say, “You want Harold? You got him!”

At the Table with Laura Washington and Lynn Sweet
Join guests Jacky Grimshaw, Luis Gutiérrez, Peter Nolan and Gary Rivlin on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
