The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Saying goodbye to Dinkel’s Bakery, and remembering other lost Chicago staples

“No one lives forever,” Norm Dinkel said. We know that’s the way the cookie crumbles, but it won’t be a piece of cake to forget Dinkel’s and its savory treats and delectable confectioneries.

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Saying goodbye to Dinkel’s Bakery, and remembering other lost Chicago staples
Butter cookies sit in a case at Dinkel’s Bakery, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Dinkel’s Bakery will be closing it’s doors after 100 years of operation on April 30.

Butter cookies sit in a case at Dinkel’s Bakery, on April 5. Dinkel’s will be closing its doors after 100 years of operation on April 30.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The hearts of thousands of sweet-toothed Chicagoans sank Tuesday when they learned that the legendary Dinkel’s Bakery will be closing shop after 100 years.

“No one lives forever,” Norm Dinkel told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Sophie Sherry about the difficult decision to shutter the popular family business, at 3329 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lake View.

We know that’s the way the cookie crumbles, but it won’t be a piece of cake to forget Dinkel’s and its savory treats and delectable confectioneries.

Editorials bug

Editorials

The news of Dinkel’s April 30 closing will surely lead to long lines as city dwellers and suburbanites flock to the bakery to savor one last bite of the famous breads, pretzels, cakes, doughnuts and pies.

“It’s a bittersweet time,” as Dinkel, the establishment’s president, summed it up.

Dinkel Bakery’s imminent demise has triggered the memory of countless other snack food and dessert staples Chicago has lost.

Maurice Lenell stopped its cookie production here in 2015.

Andersonville’s Swedish Bakery, known for its butter cookies and fruit-glazed cakes, closed its doors in 2017 after 88 years.

And just three years ago, Bridgeport Bakery ceased operation after nearly five decades of serving up paczki, bacon buns, coffee cakes and other pastries.

The casualties also include plants and factories of big-named businesses recognized outside the city and throughout the world.

Frango mints have not been Chicago-made for over 20 years.

Mars Wrigley, earlier this year, announced plans to close its historic Galewood chocolate plant.

The smell of Jays chips stopped wafting through the air when the South Side factory became a casualty of the manufacturer’s bankruptcy in 2007.

And Brach’s Candy factory ended its run on the West Side in 2003.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Sadly, there are so many more similarly beloved Ma and Pa shops and larger food-production facilities that have disappeared.

While some of the delectable treats these institutions churned out can still be purchased in stores or online, many of the flavors that dazzled our palates have become distant memories.

We can’t sugar-coat it. What a bummer it has been for longtime customers and the employees who put in many hours at these defunct bakeries and factories.

As we bid Dinkel’s Bakery goodbye, it’s also important to remember that Chicago still has plenty of reasons to say “yum.”

The city’s neighborhoods still have so many gems, including businesses that specialize in Mexican, Middle Eastern and Asian goodies, to satisfy our saccharine cravings.

Of the oldies, Lutz Cafe & Pastry Shop in Ravenswood, Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland and the two North Side Margie’s Candies locations are just a few that come to mind.

We hate to see Dinkel’s go, but we’re grateful the sweet spot was in our town for so long.

Send letters toletters@suntimes.com

.

Next Up In Editorial
No looking away from Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine
It’s deja vu all over again with General Iron
Get rid of ‘essential movement’ in electronic monitoring for suspects in violent crimes
Digging into the details on Chicago’s murder clearance rate
End bobcat hunting in Illinois
‘Ghost’ guns are a gift to criminals. It’s time to ban them
The Latest
A woman was hospitalized after she was struck by debris Apr. 6, 2022, in Wicker Park.
News
Woman critically wounded after struck by falling building debris in Wicker Park
The woman, 22, was walking about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when she was struck by the falling debris.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris, D-Chicago, speaks at a Springfield news conference Wednesday,
Springfield
Democrats mull just how much tax relief to provide — as GOP shrugs off latest nearly $1.4 billion plan as another election-year stunt
The tax relief in the plan announced by Illinois House Majority Leader Greg Harris falls squarely in the middle of the $1 billion in cuts Gov. J.B. Pritzker highlighted in his February budget proposal and the $1.8 billion that state Senate Democrats pitched last week.
By Taylor Avery and Mitchell Armentrout
 
White_Sox_Cubs_Spring_Baseball_1_.jpg
White Sox
Stone knows what La Russa wants: Win 2nd World Series for close friend Reinsdorf
There’s still room in baseball for 70-something baseball guys like Tony La Russa and Steve Stone
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
3_EXPO_CHICAGO_Vernissage_2019._IN_SITU___Cauleen_Smith__SOJOURNERS__2018._Image_courtesy_of_EXPO_CHICAGO_by_Corey_Dewald_1.jpg
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 7-13
Expo Chicago, ‘Rock of Ages’ and a David Lynch retrospective are among the fun things to see and do in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
Attorney Josh Tepfer talks to reporters in 2017 after a judge vacated convictions of 15 men who cases were tied to former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts.
Crime
Attorneys ask judge to vacate 39 remaining cases tied to disgraced CPD sergeant
A motion filed earlier this week seeks summary judgment on behalf of dozens of people who have waited for years to prove that they were wrongfully arrested by Sgt. Ronald Watts or officers working for him.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 