The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
NFL Sports

Two more Black coaches join lawsuit against NFL alleging racial discrimination

The updated lawsuit in Manhattan federal court added coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
   
SHARE Two more Black coaches join lawsuit against NFL alleging racial discrimination
Steve Wilks has joined Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

Steve Wilks has joined Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL.

David Richard/AP

NEW YORK — Two Black coaches joined Brian Flores on Thursday in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL toward coaches and general managers.

The updated lawsuit in Manhattan federal court added coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

Wilks alleges he was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and Horton claims he was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he interviewed for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.

The rewritten lawsuit from Flores also criticized the NFL for its response to the lawsuit he brought against it and its teams several weeks ago.

In a release from the lawsuit’s attorneys, Wilks said he hoped the lawsuit would help bring racial equality to the league.

“When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,” he said. “This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates.”

Horton said he was “devastated and humiliated” when he learned that his interview with the Titans was a sham.

“By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future,” he said.

The NFL declined to comment Thursday. Messages sent to the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans for comment were not immediately returned.

Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins coach in January after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

He has since been hired as an assistant coach by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Next Up In NFL
Illinois’ Kwame Raoul among state attorneys general warning NFL to improve treatment of women
Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Sutherland dies at 73
Bears start voluntary offseason workout program
NFL Mock Draft: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton is elite, but where will he land?
‘Warrior’ Mike Ditka proud of his roots: ‘No Ukrainian is going to take crap from the Russians’
Bruce Arians steps down as Buccaneers’ coach
The Latest
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Crime
Feds want 2 1⁄2 years for Chicago Heights man who threatened Biden’s inauguration
Louis Capriotti’s threats were not connected to the U.S. Capitol breach. He did not participate in it or travel to Washington, D.C. Still, federal prosecutors say, “the timing of Capriotti’s voice messages should not be ignored” and only made his crime worse.
By Jon Seidel
 
A completed resolution vote tally to affirm the suspension of the Russian Federation from the United Nations Human Rights Council is displayed during a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Ukraine
UN assembly suspends Russia from top human rights body
It was a rare, if not unprecedented rebuke against one of the five veto-wielding members of the U.N. Security Council.
By Associated Press
 
Cubs fans outside Wrigley Field on Thursday for opening day.
Cubs
A few degrees above freezing. No matter. Passion burns bright for Cubs fans on Opening Day
One fan listed his Opening Day apparel: Three pairs of socks, two hats, three pairs of pants, and five layers under his winter coat.
By Mitch Dudek and Cadence Quaranta
 
Sam Mendenhall, partner at Winston &amp; Strawn and an ordained Methodist minister.
Columnists
‘Nothing without integrity’
Sam Mendenhall, a lawyer and minister who helped convict Jussie Smollett, reflects on faith and the law.
By Neil Steinberg
 
A line of Lime scooters deployed in an earlier test program. Lime and three other companies will each put 1,000 scooters on Chicago streets next month. All 4,000 scooters, like these, have a lock built in so they can be secured to a sign or tree between rentals.
City Hall
4,000 electric scooters hitting Chicago streets next month
Three firms — Lime, Spin and Superpedestrian — will start renting 1,000 scooters apiece outside downtown. City Hall also will let Lyft, operator of the Divvy bike-sharing system, add 1,000 scooters to its 230 downtown docking stations.
By Fran Spielman
 