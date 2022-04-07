The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Teen found shot to death in Roseland apartment

The 18-year-old was found in the living room of the home with a gunshot wound to the face

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen was found shot to death Apr. 7, 2022, in Roseland.

Sun-Times file photo

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in an apartment in Roseland.

About 6:15 p.m., the teen was found in the living room of the home with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

