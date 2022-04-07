Teen found shot to death in Roseland apartment

An 18-year-old man was found shot to death Thursday night in an apartment in Roseland.
About 6:15 p.m., the teen was found in the living room of the home with a gunshot wound to the face, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
Democrats reach deal on ‘responsible, compassionate budget’ — but GOP sees ‘rosy picture’ painted for an election year
86 the ‘Rivers 78’ casino? South Loop residents tell developers gambling complex ‘inconsistent with the original vision’ for site
In their 16-minute news conference, Pritzker and the Democratic leaders never mentioned the amount of overall spending called for in the budget plan, which had not yet been filed. Late Thursday, the governor’s office said they expected it to fall between $46 billion and $47 billion.
Known as “The 78” for its potential to become the city’s 78th official community area, the site’s 62 vacant acres have seen other grand plans surface and fail repeatedly over the years — and many in the community say they want the casino proposal to meet the same fate.
Now is the time to either close the cases involving Watts, or explain what makes these cases so different that they have to stay on the docket.
Her confirmation was expected but still a joy to behold.
The announcement came as Hossa signed a one-day contract Thursday to ceremonially retire as a Blackhawk.