The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Education News Chicago

Teachers union proposes ‘common good’ plan for City Colleges of Chicago that would expand medical and child care services

The plan calls for an investment of $500,000 at each college in the system.

Jermaine Nolen By Jermaine Nolen
   
SHARE Teachers union proposes ‘common good’ plan for City Colleges of Chicago that would expand medical and child care services
CITYCOLLEGES_6.jpg

Cook County College Teachers Union President Tony Johnston speaks at the City Colleges of Chicago Board meeting calling for investment into the proposed “City Colleges for Common Good” plan, on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The union representing teachers at the City Colleges of Chicago is calling for $500,000 to be spent at each college under a “common good” plan that would expand medical and child care services.

“This investment is critical to meet the needs of our communities devastated by disinvestment and the adverse effects of the pandemic,” Tony Johnston, president of the Cook County College Teachers Union, told the school board Thursday.

The plan has been submitted as part of current negations between the union and board.

“Among other things, this investment will enable the college to expand medical and mental health services available, provide a facility to be used by students in the community, drop-in child care services, and support for immigrant students and refugees,” Johnston said.

He told the Colleges’ board of trustees that the initiative will deepen the college’s connection with the communities they serve, as well as improve enrollment.

The City Colleges of Chicago said in an emailed statement that it hasreceived the plan and will review it.

Next Up In Education
After years of futility, newest City Council member wants to deliver high school to Near South Side
LSC candidate slates nearly filled as CPS gears up for elections
Paid COVID-19 time off now given to vaccinated teachers, who have ‘done their part to keep their classrooms safe’
Racist dating video at Lincoln Park High School sparks difficult conversations among students
Vaxxed teachers to get paid COVID-19 time off under bill Pritzker plans to sign Tuesday
All-clear issued after bomb threat prompts evacuation of Fenwick High School in Oak Park
The Latest
In a recent national poll, more than half of those surveyed said they still wear a mask when outside of the home even though face coverings no longer are required.
Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Keep wearing your mask outside the home if you want to
You might face peer pressure over continuing to wear a mask, but, from a health and safety standpoint, it still can be a wise choice.
By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband’s OK, but I’m attracted to somebody else
Woman reconnected with an old flame during a time of abuse in the marriage, and even though her husband has changed his ways, she no longer trusts him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Arrest photo of Randall “Madman” Miller, a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, is serving two life sentences for a 2000 racketeering conviction that included killings, bombings and other violence.
The Watchdogs
Outlaws Motorcycle Club ‘enforcer’ denied compassionate release, ‘showed no compassion’ in killing McHenry County couple
Randall ‘Madman’ Miller wanted out under the First Step Act from life in prison. He took part in a couple’s killings near Richmond in 1993, slitting the man’s throat, and other violence during a ‘war’ with the Hells Angels.
By Robert Herguth
 
Lee Flaherty in 2007 at his offices at Flair House, 214 W. Erie St. He died March 23, a month after being diagnosed with cancer.
Columnists
Lee Flaherty, promoter of the Chicago Marathon, Rolls Royces, himself, dead at 90
He helped start the marathon and the World’s Largest Block Party and was a pioneer in redeveloping River North and a real-life character straight out of ‘Mad Men.’ I can say that because I knew him.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Tony Mockus.
Obituaries
Tony Mockus, Chicago actor for seven decades, directed Goodman Theatre’s first ‘A Christmas Carol,’ dead at 91
Even if you never saw him on stage, you might know his face from movies. He played a fire chief in ‘Backdraft,’ a judge in ‘The Untouchables’ and a minister in ‘She’s Having a Baby.’
By Maureen O’Donnell
 