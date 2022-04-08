Gov. Pritzker taps two lawyers for Prisoner Review Board — one a former aide to past nemesis Bruce Rauner

A week after two of his appointees to the state’s Prisoner Review Board were ousted — one by the state Senate and another by a preemptive resignation — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday named two new choices, one who was a top aide to a past rival, former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Pritzker appointed Chicago lawyers Rodger Heaton and Robin Schoffner to the controversial board, according to appointment letters sent to the Illinois secretary of state’s office on Friday.

A former U.S. attorney for central Illinois, Heaton was Rauner’s third chief of staff in 2017 duringwhat was a tumultuous year full of staff turnover, firings and drama. Besides earlier serving as Rauner’s public safety director and Homeland Security advisor, Heaton also was chairman of the Statewide Commission on Criminal Justice and Sentencing Reform.

Heaton is a partner at the Chicago-based law firm McGuire Woods.

Asked why the Democratic governor turned to a high-ranking former Rauner staffer for the appointment, Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh pointed to Heaton’s background.

“The board has specific requirements for party and region,” Abudayyeh said. “He expressed interest and has the right qualifications to serve.”

Shoffner is a partner at Nathan & Kaminski, and previously served as a civil trial judge for the Cook County Circuit Court. She also was a trial attorney for the federal civil rights division of the City of Chicago’s Corporation Counsel’s office.

Then Judge Robin Shoffner at a fundraiser in 2017. Maria Cardona/Sun-Times file

The appointments now reset the board to five Republicans and three Democrats. Pritzker now has eight appointees on the 15-member board, which requires eight for a quorum. The appointments pay $89,443 a year.

Last week, 14 Senate Democrats joined Republicans to reject Pritzker’s nominee Eleanor Wilson, and 12 other Democrats refused to vote at all. Pritzker’s other appointee, Oreal James, resigned from his post earlier that day to avoid what many expected to be a similar rejection.

Pritzker’s two appointees drew public criticism from lawmakers — and from GOP primary candidate for governor Richard Irvin — for their votes to free Joseph Hurst and Johnny Veal, who were convicted of killing police officers.

State Sen. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, opposes the appointment of Eleanor Wilson, on the Senate floor last month. Blue Room stream

Referring to the bipartisan rejection of Wilson, state Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, issued a statement crediting Pritzker with taking steps to fill the vacancies after “allowing his controversial appointees to fulfill his agenda until even Democrats had enough of his gamesmanship.

“It is my hope that the Governor learned from his mistakes and allows these individuals to undergo the proper Senate confirmation process,” Plummer said. “I look forward to vetting and reviewing these appointees to ensure they are best suited for this very important position.”

