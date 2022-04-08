Man stabbed in Loop train station, attackers in custody

A man was stabbed during a fight with a group of males Friday night in a Loop train station.
Just after 6 p.m., the 30-year-old was involved in a fight with about 5 males in the mezzanine of a train station in the 1100 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.
One person stabbed the man in the chest then the fight moved outside as the group continued to punch and kick the man on the ground, police said.
The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition, police said.
The attackers fled and were taken into custody near the 100 block of East 35th Street, police said. Charges are pending.
Supt. David Brown announced felony conspiracy charges against four who were arrested in the 100 block of South Albany Avenue.
With Ball’s year done because of a left knee injury, there was some uncertainty earlier in the week on his immediate future. However, coach Billy Donovan said on Friday that Ball would stay with the team and continue strengthening his knee.
Coronavirus cases have increased in Chicago by 27% since last week. And for the first time in about a month, four southern Illinois counties have hit the “high transmission” threshold set by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning masks are recommended for people gathering indoors in those downstate areas.
In his debut as the No. 1 player in the world, Scheffler looked the part. He was bogey-free on the final 15 holes for a 5-under-par 67, tying the Masters record by building a five-shot lead going into the weekend.
Asked why the governor turned to a high-ranking former Rauner staffer for the appointment, Pritzker’s spokeswoman pointed to Rodger Heaton’s background. “The board has specific requirements for party and region,” Jordan Abudayyeh said. “He expressed interest and has the right qualifications to serve.”