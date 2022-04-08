The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
Man stabbed in Loop train station, attackers in custody

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was stabbed during a fight with a group of males Friday night in a Loop train station.

Just after 6 p.m., the 30-year-old was involved in a fight with about 5 males in the mezzanine of a train station in the 1100 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

One person stabbed the man in the chest then the fight moved outside as the group continued to punch and kick the man on the ground, police said.

The attackers fled and were taken into custody near the 100 block of East 35th Street, police said. Charges are pending.

