Police release video of man wanted for fatal shooting outside Englewood convenience store

Chicago police released video footage of a gunman fatally shooting a man last month outside an Englewood convenience store.

The video shows the gunman entering a store in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue, leaving, then returning minutes later and opening fire.

Elijah Suggs, 20,was killed in the attack on Mar. 7, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In the video, the gunman wears a white t-shirt, black jacket and black jeans.

He enters the convenience store with another man and appears to make a purchase before leaving.

He walks about a block away and then returns to the front of the store where he starts speaking with Suggs, according to police. Suggs can not be seen on video footage released by police.

Moments later the gunman opens fire and runs away.

Anyone with information on the gunman is asked to call Area One Detectives at 312-747 -8380.

