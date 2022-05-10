The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Hummus enjoys a sweet potato makeover

Hummus is wonderfully accommodating to embellishment and bling, such as the addition of pureed root vegetables and tubers, including beets, carrots or sweet potatoes.

By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
Orange sweet potato ramps up the color of hummus and lends a sweet, nutty note to the chickpea blend.&nbsp;

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

In the contrarian spirit of fixing something when it is not broken, this recipe gives the ever-popular hummus a makeover. Hummus is a creamy Levantine dip consisting of pureed chickpeas, tahini, olive oil and lemon. It’s agreeably mild-mannered and versatile and a go-to for dips, spreads and snacks.

Hummus is also wonderfully accommodating to embellishment and bling, such as the addition of pureed root vegetables and tubers, including beets and carrots—or in this case, sweet potatoes. These extra ingredients add oomph to the flavor and an infusion of color to the undeniably beige hummus, painting it in shades of fuchsia, ochre and green, depending on the accessory, thus transforming the ubiquitous spread into a vibrant flavor- and nutrient-packed dip that begs for a good swipe.

This hummus is indeed a looker. Orange sweet potato ramps up its color and lends a sweet, nutty note to the chickpea blend. You can steam the sweet potato to soften it; however, roasting is preferable, because it will coax out the natural sugars in the root vegetable and add little nicks of char and caramel to the dip. Since the potato is naturally sweet, fresh lime juice and a generous sprinkle of seasoning and salt serve to balance the flavor.

Taste the dip as you make it, and feel free to tinker to your preference. Serve the hummus with a kaleidoscope of crudites, pita wedges and chips for dipping.

Sweet Potato Hummus

Yield: Makes about 2 cups

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 sweet potatoes (1 1/2 to 2 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 teaspoon Sriracha, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Halve the potatoes lengthwise. Brush the cut sides with oil. Place the sweet potatoes, cut sides down, in a baking dish or on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment. Roast until soft, 35 to 40 minutes. Remove and cool to the touch, then peel away and discard the skin.

3. Place the sweet potato and the remaining hummus ingredients in the bowl of a food processor and process until smooth. If too thick, add warm water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to achieve your desired consistency. Taste for seasoning.

4. Transfer the hummus to a serving bowl. Drizzle a little olive oil over and garnish with chopped fresh herbs, such as cilantro or mint, and chopped pistachios. Serve with pita bread and crudites.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning food and wine writer, cookbook author and recipe developer. She also authors the blog TasteFood, a compilation of more than 600 original recipes, photos and stories.

