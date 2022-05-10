The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Crime on public transit is a social crisis

If we do not act, I am worried our city will become a place where political corruption, social instability, inequality and governmental incompetence lead to privatization of the most basic public services.

By Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Crime on public transit is a social crisis
Chicago police investigate in the first block of East Washington Avenue in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot, Saturday night, Sept. 4, 2021.

Chicago police investigate on a block of East Washington Street in the Loop, where a CTA bus driver was physically attacked and then shot in 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

I wholeheartedly agree with Laura Washington’s recent column on the state of the CTA. While she highlights the system’s indeed disturbing rates of violent crime, we should remember that safety issues are impacting public transit’s reliability as a whole. It’s increasingly obvious that CTA drivers are probably quitting the agency in droves, leading to widespread delays and service cuts that are rendering the L and bus networks unusable.

I live near the Cottage Grove Green Line terminus, from which Loop-bound trains ostensibly leave every 20 minutes on weekdays. While such infrequent service already requires you to plan your trip in advance, a “ghost train” here kills any chance that you’ll make it anywhere on time. As ghost trains became common in the fall, I had to reroute my commute along the Red Line instead.

Now, however, such delays have seemingly infected the entire system.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Today, for example, I spent 25 minutes waiting for a train near the northern end of the Brown Line. Four scheduled trains — in a row — failed to show up, and myself and several other passengers eventually left the station, opting to figure out other ways to get to our respective destinations. As I walked out, the on-site CTA employee told me that trains were running with 35 minute headways — 35 minute headways in a city of 2 million people!

The buses aren’t doing much better. I face ghost buses almost every time I travel. Some routes, like the #2 near my apartment, seem to have been effectively wiped off the map and now see only a few buses a day.

The CTA blames these service-related issues on COVID, but I suspect that safety concerns leading to a mass exodus of employees is the real and main reason. This isn’t a made-up media narrative. I have overheard bus drivers talk about fearing for their personal safety. I have seen bus drivers threatened for driving too slowly or for waiting at bus stops to stay on schedule.

Chicagoans need to see this for the social crisis that it is. Reliable, safe transportation cannot become a privilege for the few.

If we do not act, I am worried our city will become a place where political corruption, social instability, economic and racial inequality, and governmental incompetence lead to the evisceration of public goods and the privatization of the most basic public services, like law enforcement, electricity, and water.

Chicagoans demand and deserve better.

Kristóf Z. Oltvai, Woodlawn

Admiring Chicago street art

One of my favorite sections of the Chicago Sun-Times appears in the Sunday edition: “Murals and Mosaics.

It has provided a wonderful activity for my husband and me. We have visited many of these beautiful pieces of art, and by doing so have not only enjoyed seeing them but have gotten to see many neighborhoods. I take pictures and post them on Facebook and my “friends” also seem to enjoy the art. So thank you, Sun-Times and thank you talented artists.

Please keep painting.

Judy Pfeifer, Evanston

Next Up In Commentary
Lawsuit challenging traffic ticket fines, late fees gets a boost
Internet access is no longer a luxury, so everyone’s got to get connected
End food deserts with publicly owned grocery stores
You think you want to be Justin Fields? Think again.
Child welfare decisions should not be made by computer algorithms
Leaked opinion in Roe is a call to mass action
The Latest
merlin_103495532.jpg
Crime
Fewer people shot, killed in city this year — but summer looms
The mayor and other city officials have attributed this year’s downtick in violence to an initiative that has flooded 15 communities with new resources. Crime experts say that’s premature.
By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle
 
Adjunct faculty and lecturers at the School of the Art Institute rally outside the art museum Tuesday, May 10, to drum up support for unionization.
Entertainment and Culture
Adjunct faculty, lecturers at Art Institute’s school call for a union
The nontenure-track faculty, like other staff members at the school and the museum, are organizing with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.
By David Roeder
 
merlin_105639717.jpg
Nation/World
Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, Young Thug and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.
By Kate Brumback | AP
 
Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin during the launch of University of Chicago Crime Lab’s Community Safety Leadership Academies
Police Reform
Billionaire laments Chicago violence, donates $25 million to train leaders of police departments here and across country
Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, and businessman Michael Sacks gave seed money for two academies at the University of Chicago to train police leaders and people who run violence-interruption groups.
By Frank Main
 
Mike Tyson will not face charges for hitting a fellow airplane passenger.
Boxing
Mike Tyson won’t face charges for punching fellow airplane passenger
The passenger and Tyson both requested that charges not be filed, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said in a statement.
By Associated Press
 