The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Great news! Once every 12 years, lucky Jupiter is in your sign. That day has arrived! Jupiter will be in your sign for the next six months promising you a fabulous summer! Good fortune will come your way and people and resources will be drawn to you. Lucky you!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This summer will take on a spiritual level of appreciation starting today. This is because lucky Jupiter will move into this part of your chart. This is something that can happen only once every 12 years. You will come to a deeper understanding that we are all in this Big Soup together.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Starting today, this summer will be a time when your hopes, ideals and wishes for the future will play an important role for you. You will definitely be more popular! Many of you will be more involved in clubs, groups and organizations. Busy you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Starting today, for the next six months, lucky Jupiter will be at the top of your chart attracting promotion and public recognition. Oh yes, it’s your turn to walk the red carpet and receive acknowledgement for your past efforts. Time to take a bow!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will be exposed to a broader world for the next six months. Many of you will do this through travel. Others will do it through study or involvement in human potential movements or consciousness-raising groups. This will be a marvelous learning window for you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your wealth and finances will improve in the next six months because lucky Jupiter will be traveling through one of your Money Houses. You might get an inheritance. This will be an excellent time to ask for a loan or mortgage. Good time to deal with shared-property agreements.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your closest relationships will improve in the next six months. In fact, this is the best time in over a decade to get married for your sign. Starting now, you will begin to encounter people who can help you in various ways. If you marry, it will likely be to someone older, richer or more established.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next six months, you will have marvelous opportunities to improve your job. You can either improve your existing job or get a better job — your choice. You can also improve your health. Expect to have stronger physical strength and vitality!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Wonderful opportunities for fun, social outings, the enjoyment of the arts and the entertainment world, plus taking a vacation are yours in the next six months. Lucky you! Relations with children will improve, and your kids will be a source of joy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your home, family and your private life will be happier and more fortunate for you in the next six months. Not only will family members be more friendly and generous with each other, this same window of time will be excellent for real estate dealings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

During the next six months, your plans for the future will be larger and more expansive. You will be busier with daily contacts; and you might also take up a new field of study. Many of you will read, write and teach. Relations with siblings will improve. Expect an upbeat, busy time ahead!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Good news! You will get richer in the next six months! You might boost your earnings or get a better-paying job. Money might come your way from another source, perhaps the government? Whatever the case, you’ll have bucks in your jeans!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Bono (1960) shares your birthday. You are gentle and cautious and careful to protect your boundaries. You have the good fortune of being able to make your dreams come true. You are financially aware, and you enjoy beautiful things. This is a more social year for you because your zest for living is strong. Public recognition is likely.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘The Late Show’ pauses production after Stephen Colbert reveals possible ‘COVID recurrence’ symptoms
New York Times changes Wordle word on Monday to keep it ‘distinct from the news’
Immersive art experience featuring works of Monet, Renoir, Degas heading to Chicago
Chef Mario Batali sexual misconduct trial begins
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Broadway pack with 11 Tony Award nominations
Inspired by LGBTQ employees, Taco Bell Drag Brunch Tour heading to Chicago
The Latest
Toad-in-the-hole is an economical dish to make.
Recipes
Menu planner: Get a taste of merry old England with Toad-in-the-hole
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Kyle Hendricks threw the best game of any Cubs pitcher on Monday against the Padres.
Cubs
Cubs snap five-game losing streak with 6-0 win over Padres, dominant Kyle Hendricks
The Cubs opened a three-game series at San Diego on Monday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Josh Naylor
White Sox
White Sox blow six-run lead in ninth, fall to Guardians in 11
The Guardians’ Josh Naylor hit a grand slam in the ninth to tie the score, then a three-run homer in the 11th to win it.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Cubs left-hander Wade Miley began the season on the 10-day IL.
Cubs
Wade Miley to make Cubs debut, return from IL Tuesday vs. Padres
The Cubs added the veteran lefty this winter.
By Maddie Lee
 
Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Richard Irvin.
News
Deflection day? GOP gubernatorial hopeful Irvin takes reporters’ questions, but doesn’t answer most of them
Democrats and GOP primary rivals have accused Irvin of hiding. His campaign counters that he’s busy running Aurora, the second largest city in the state. On Monday, Irvin was indeed prepared to field reporters’ questions, if not necessarily answer all of them.
By Tina Sfondeles
 