The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Theater Entertainment and Culture Movies and TV

Colbert plucks Louis-Dreyfus, Carell, Fey, other stars for Second City advisory board

‘Late Show’ host and Second City alum will be chair of the group meant to ‘help encourage a new generation.’

Darel Jevens By Darel Jevens
   
SHARE Colbert plucks Louis-Dreyfus, Carell, Fey, other stars for Second City advisory board
AP460455766906.jpg

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Stephen Colbert celebrate their wins at the 2012 Emmys.

Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP

Deepening his involvement with his comedy alma mater, Stephen Colbert has recruited Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and other famous friends to serve on a new Artistic Advisory Board at Second City.

The 15-member board will meet quarterly to “talk about the direction of the theater and [give] their input on some of the decisions leadership is making,” Second City COO Parisa Jalili said Monday.

Colbert, who performed at the Old Town theater in the 1990s, will chair the board. He said in a statement Monday that his recruits “all believe that comedy is better off with a vital Second City. We want to share our experience of this tradition which helped form who we are as comedians and artists and help encourage a new generation to make that tradition their own.”

The CBS “Late Show” host was diligent about making sure the board represented a variety of voices and eras of Second City’s 62-year history, Jalili said.

“This [board] is very near and dear to his heart and was his idea,” she said. “He spent a lot of personal time and thought on this and reached out to people individually.”

The other members, all former Second City students or performers, are:

  • Dwayne Colbert (no relation to Stephen) of “The Conners” and “The Morning Show.”
  • Keegan-Michael Key from “Key & Peele,” “The Prom” and “Schmigadoon.”
  • Jane Lynch of “Glee” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
  • Tim Meadows of “Saturday Night Live” and “The Goldbergs.”
ArtisticAdvisory_1080x1080_v1_a.jpg

A graphic prepared by Second City shows the 15 performers serving on its Artistic Advisory Board.

Second City

  • Peter Murrieta, a producer on TV series including “Mr. Iglesias”and “Wizards of Waverly Place.”
  • Suzy Nakamura of “The West Wing” and “Dr. Ken.”
  • Catherine O’Hara from “SCTV” and “Schitt’s Creek.”
  • Sam Richardson from “Veep” and “The Afterparty.”
  • Jeff Richmond, a composer on “30 Rock” and Broadway’s “Mean Girls.”
  • Jason Sudeikis of “SNL” and “Ted Lasso.”
  • Robin Thede, creator and star of “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

In addition to heading the advisory group, Colbert is a member of the board of directors that has governed Second City since its acquisition last year by New York private equity firm ZMC.

Day-to-day decisions on creative matters are being handled by a department headed by Carly Heffernan, creative director of Second City’s Toronto theater, Jalili said. Heffernan stepped in to assume the duties of the company’s Chicago-based executive producer Jon Carr after his departure in February.

Regarding Carr’s former position, Jalili said, “I am working with the board and owners in discussion constantly on what that role might look like in the future.”

Next Up In Theater
‘A Strange Loop’ leads Broadway pack with 11 Tony Award nominations
Steppenwolf’s succinct ‘Seagull’ flies a direct route from one heartbreak to the next
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago May 5-11
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards
Tensions mount, treachery abounds as desperate brothers battle the world and each other in ‘Last Hermanos’
Gunfire during drug deal in Loop wounds two ‘unintended targets’ in Theater District, including ‘Moulin Rouge!’ stagehand
The Latest
Chicago police work the scene where 2 men were shot and killed in Humbolt Park near the tennis courts, Monday, May 9, 2022.
News
‘Why did they have to kill my daddy?’ Two friends shot dead inside Humboldt Park
The men were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when two gunmen approached and opened fire just after 3 p.m. Monday Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP22099187430706.jpg
Education
Lady Gaga’s mental health initiative tapped to help CPS students amid crisis
Chicago Public Schools teachers and counselors are launching the campaign for students in 7th-12th grade to help them identify any struggles and encourage them to seek assistance if they need it, officials announced Tuesday.
By Nader Issa
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: With mother-in-law living here, I refuse to work from home
Man feels his wife cares more about her nosy, bigoted mother than about him, and he’d rather drive 75 miles each day to get out of the house
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Democratic secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias and Rep. Mike Quigley.
Elections
Congressman Quigley endorses Giannoulias in heated Democratic primary: ‘I know Alexi will be a great secretary of state’
Quigley’s endorsement is the ninth Giannoulias has received from a current or former Democratic member of the U.S House or Senate.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 