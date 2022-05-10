Kayak fishing on Lake Michigan: Teenager growing into the sport earns Fish of the Week

Isaac Biggerstaff messaged on Instagram last week about kayak fishing out of Waukegan, “They are hitting anything in the water.”

I admire him. For several years, the teenager has kayak fished on Lake Michigan and caught big fish, including coho and trout this spring.

He gave a tip, “Also, bigger Flicker Shads in size 9 will produce bigger cohos.”

For a sense of his progression as a kayak angler, click here to read about his first Chinook caught while kayak fishing solo. Click here to read of his first FOTW.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

