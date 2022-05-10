The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Kayak fishing on Lake Michigan: Teenager growing into the sport earns Fish of the Week

Teenager Isaac Biggerstaff continues his growth as a kayak angler on Lake Michigan and earns his second Fish of the Week.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
Isaac Biggerstaff has been building on his experience catching big fish while kayak fishing on Lake Michigan.

Isaac Biggerstaff messaged on Instagram last week about kayak fishing out of Waukegan, “They are hitting anything in the water.”

I admire him. For several years, the teenager has kayak fished on Lake Michigan and caught big fish, including coho and trout this spring.

He gave a tip, “Also, bigger Flicker Shads in size 9 will produce bigger cohos.”

For a sense of his progression as a kayak angler, click here to read about his first Chinook caught while kayak fishing solo. Click here to read of his first FOTW.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

