The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
This painting by 8-year-old Alyssa J. got an honorable mention in the Chicago Sun-Times’ student art contest The Imagination Project. She’s a second-grader at Robert C. Hill Elementary School in Romeoville.

This painting by 8-year-old Alyssa J. got an honorable mention in the Chicago Sun-Times’ student art contest The Imagination Project. She’s a second-grader at Robert C. Hill Elementary School in Romeoville.

Art Entertainment and Culture News

Honorable mention in the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest goes to these Chicago-area kids

From second grade through senior year of high school, they answered our call to produce artwork under the theme ‘spring ahead.’

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Honorable mention in the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest goes to these Chicago-area kids
SHARE Honorable mention in the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest goes to these Chicago-area kids

We asked kids to create something artistic on the theme “Spring ahead” for the Chicago Sun-Times’ latest student art contest, The Imagination Project. Last week, we presented the winners. Today: another dozen worthy entries given honorable mention.

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Alyssa J., 8 (art at top)

Second grade, Robert C. Hill Elementary School, Romeoville
This artwork was done by 11-year-old Holly N., a fifth-grader at Liberty Elementary School in Orland Park.

This artwork was done by 11-year-old Holly N., a fifth-grader at Liberty Elementary School in Orland Park.

Holly N., 11

Fifth grade, Liberty Elementary School, Orland Park
This artwork was done by 11-year-old Faith M., a fifth-grader at Charles Reed Elementary School in Plainfield.

This artwork was done by 11-year-old Faith M., a fifth-grader at Charles Reed Elementary School in Plainfield.

Faith M., 11

Fifth grade, Charles Reed Elementary School, Plainfield

MIDDLE SCHOOL

This artwork was done by 12-year-old Casper H., a sixth-grader at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake.

This artwork was done by 12-year-old Casper H., a sixth-grader at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake.

Casper H., 12

Sixth grade, Bernotas Middle School, Crystal Lake
This artwork was done by 12-year-old Morgan R., a sixth-grader at Jerling Junior High School in Orland Park.

This artwork was done by 12-year-old Morgan R., a sixth-grader at Jerling Junior High School in Orland Park.

Morgan R., 12

Sixth grade, Jerling Junior High School, Orland Park
This artwork was done by 12-year-old Danielle B., a sixth-grader at West Oak Middle School in Mundelein.

This artwork was done by 12-year-old Danielle B., a sixth-grader at West Oak Middle School in Mundelein.

Danielle B., 12

Sixth grade, West Oak Middle School, Mundelein
This artwork was done by 13-year-old Anna D., a seventh-grader at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake.

This artwork was done by 13-year-old Anna D., a seventh-grader at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake.

Anna D., 13

Seventh grade, Bernotas Middle School, Crystal Lake

HIGH SCHOOL

This artwork was done by 18-year-old James G., a senior at CICS Loomis-Longwood on the South Side.

This artwork was done by 18-year-old James G., a senior at CICS Loomis-Longwood on the South Side.

James G., 18

Twelfth grade, CICS Loomis-Longwood, South Side
This artwork was done by 16-year-old Lauren G., a sophomore at Lemont High School in Lemont.

This artwork was done by 16-year-old Lauren G., a sophomore at Lemont High School in Lemont.

Lauren G., 16

Tenth grade, Lemont High School, Lemont
This artwork was done by 15-year-old Jaden G., a freshman at Lane Tech High School on the North Side.

This artwork was done by 15-year-old Jaden G., a freshman at Lane Tech High School on the North Side.

Jaden G., 15

Ninth grade, Lane Tech High School, North Side
This artwork was done by 18-year-old Keira H., a senior at Lane Tech High School on the North Side.

This artwork was done by 18-year-old Keira H., a senior at Lane Tech High School on the North Side.

Keira H., 18

Twelfth grade, Lane Tech High School, North Side
This artwork was done by 15-year-old Alexander O., a freshman at Maine West High School in Des Plaines.

This artwork was done by 15-year-old Alexander O., a freshman at Maine West High School in Des Plaines.

Alexander O., 15

Ninth grade, Maine West High School, Des Plaines
Related

Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has a roommate, and it’s his ex
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Entertainment and Culture
Adjunct faculty, lecturers at Art Institute’s school call for a union
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Members of the Chicago Teachers Union and SEIU Local 73 rally on South Michigan Avenue during the two-week teachers’ strike in October 2019.
Education
CTU election could shape schools, city for years to come
CPS educators next week will choose between competing visions for the union: Should the group continue fighting for social issues inside and outside the classroom, or should it instead focus on classic teacher concerns like pay preparation time and pensions?
By Nader Issa and Sarah Karp
 
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man shot to death on Southeast Side
The 26-year-old was standing in a garage in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black car drove by and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lefty Wade Miley made his Cubs debut facing the Padres on Tuesday.
Cubs
Shaking off the rust: Wade Miley’s 2022 debut plagued by walks in Cubs’ loss to Padres
Miley allowed three runs in three innings against the Padres on Tuesday
By Maddie Lee
 
1396585144.jpg
White Sox
White Sox bounce back with clean victory against Guardians
Lucas Giolito pitches seven innings of one-run ball, Gavin Sheets homers and Tim Anderson gets three hits in a 4-1 victory.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
AP070228033034.jpg
White Sox
Former trainer files lawsuit against White Sox, general manager Rick Hahn
Brian Ball claims he was fired unlawfully by the Sox in October 2020 because of his sexual orientation, age and disability.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 