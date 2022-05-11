Honorable mention in the Sun-Times’ latest student art contest goes to these Chicago-area kids
From second grade through senior year of high school, they answered our call to produce artwork under the theme ‘spring ahead.’
We asked kids to create something artistic on the theme “Spring ahead” for the Chicago Sun-Times’ latest student art contest, The Imagination Project. Last week, we presented the winners. Today: another dozen worthy entries given honorable mention.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Alyssa J., 8 (art at top)
Second grade, Robert C. Hill Elementary School, Romeoville
Holly N., 11
Fifth grade, Liberty Elementary School, Orland Park
Faith M., 11
Fifth grade, Charles Reed Elementary School, Plainfield
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Casper H., 12
Sixth grade, Bernotas Middle School, Crystal Lake
Morgan R., 12
Sixth grade, Jerling Junior High School, Orland Park
Danielle B., 12
Sixth grade, West Oak Middle School, Mundelein
Anna D., 13
Seventh grade, Bernotas Middle School, Crystal Lake
HIGH SCHOOL
James G., 18
Twelfth grade, CICS Loomis-Longwood, South Side
Lauren G., 16
Tenth grade, Lemont High School, Lemont
Jaden G., 15
Ninth grade, Lane Tech High School, North Side
Keira H., 18
Twelfth grade, Lane Tech High School, North Side
Alexander O., 15
Ninth grade, Maine West High School, Des Plaines
