2 boys, 2 adults injured in West Englewood shooting
Two boys were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition. Their exact ages were unknown but Merritt said they were “pre-teens.”
Two boys and two adults were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in West Englewood.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.
A woman and a man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center also in fair to serious condition, Merritt said.
Chicago police have not yet released information on the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
