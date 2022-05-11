The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
2 boys, 2 adults injured in West Englewood shooting

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Four people were injured in a shooting May 11, 2022 in West Englewood.

Sun-Times file

Two boys and two adults were injured in a shooting Wednesday evening in West Englewood.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near the 6800 block of South Ashland Avenue, Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Two boys were transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair to serious condition, Merritt said. Their exact ages were unknown but Merritt said they were “pre-teens.”

A woman and a man were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center also in fair to serious condition, Merritt said.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

