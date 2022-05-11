The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Woman shot to death while confronting burglars in Gresham

The 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot to death Wednesday night while confronting burglars in Gresham on the South Side.

About 7:45 p.m., the 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars, Chicago police said.

One of the burglars opened fire striking her in the chest, back and arm, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

There was no one in custody.

The Latest
Sky_vs_Liberty_Gary_Dineen_7.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky get first win of the season behind impressive WNBA debut performance from Rebekah Gardner
Gardner finished with 14 points on 6-for-9 shooting and added four rebounds and two steals in Sky’s 83-50 win over the New York Liberty.
By Annie Costabile
 
Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki still hasn’t faced former Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, but they got to catch up during the Cubs and Padres’ three-game series this week.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki: Padres’ Yu Darvish ‘good influence’ and ‘superstar’
Suzuki and Darvish exchanged jerseys before the Cubs’ 7-5 win over the Padres on Wednesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
President Joe Biden, center, listens to farm owners Jeff and Gina O’Connor, first and second from left, during a tour of OC Farm in Kankakee on Wednesday. Also attending were Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly.
Metro/State
Fresh from the farm: Biden seeks to unite electricians in Chicago and farmers in Kankakee behind him — and against Putin
In Kankakee, Biden sought to focus farmers’ anger on Russian President Vladimir Putin and “Putin’s war.” In Chicago, an animated Biden detailed his infrastructure plan’s creation of jobs at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers’ International Convention.
By Tina Sfondeles and Mitchell Armentrout
 
Lovelle Jordan was sentenced to 31 years in prison following a July 2020 shooting outside a West Side police station.
Chicago
COPA releases footage of 2020 shootout behind West Side police station
The footage shows an officer opening the door of the car, coming face to face with Lovelle Jordan as he begins shooting.
By Sophie Sherry
 
An off-duty officer, on the force for 21 years, was taken into custody for what the arrest report called “aggravated criminal sexual abuse by family member.” But when he was charged later that day, it was only for domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Crime
A 10-year-old girl called 911 and accused her father, a cop, of sexually abusing her. But the officer was charged only with battery, a misdemeanor
The arrest in March has raised questions about how the case was handled by fellow cops and by prosecutors.
By Tom Schuba
 