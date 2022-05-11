Woman shot to death while confronting burglars in Gresham
The 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars.
A woman was shot to death Wednesday night while confronting burglars in Gresham on the South Side.
About 7:45 p.m., the 21-year-old walked out to the garage of a home in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street while it was being burglarized and attempted to confront the burglars, Chicago police said.
One of the burglars opened fire striking her in the chest, back and arm, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.
There was no one in custody.
