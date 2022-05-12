Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022

After 1:40 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The moon is in a sign that is opposite from your sign, which means you have to cooperate with others. You have to be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with them. This could trigger an interesting conversation with a sibling or neighbor. Stay open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might have to put your personal considerations second to those of someone else. Or perhaps, you have to cooperate with a certain situation, especially at work? Hey, you’re not being a martyr. This is simply how your day is rolling. No biggie.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Grab every chance to enjoy a social outing or an entertaining distraction because this will please you. It could involve activities with children, the arts, the entertainment world or something to do with sports. It might also involve an old acquaintance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This has been a popular time for you, which means at times, you have been all things to all people. This can be exhausting! That’s why today might be your perfect chance to take a breather and hide at home. Find a private cubbyhole where you can replenish yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have a strong need to express yourself. You want to be heard because you have something important to say. You don’t want to be caught up in superficial conversations that you feel are a waste of time. You want a real exchange with someone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because the moon is sitting in your House of Earnings, you will emotionally identify with your possessions and your wealth. This is why you might have a strong attachment for something. (“My precious!”) Some of you might be put in a position where you feel you have to defend yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today and tomorrow the moon is in your sign. This happens every month for about two days, and when it occurs, it gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. However, it can also make you more emotional than usual. Be aware of this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s quite alright if you want to withdraw and keep your feelings to yourself today, especially if you feel a tad insecure. (We’ve all been there.) Very likely, you don’t feel like socializing. Hey, relax. On Saturday, you’ll be out there flying your colors!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A heart-to-heart conversation with a female might be important today. This could be because you want to share some personal information or vice versa, someone wants to share their thoughts with you. This might be why you feel more protective of others. It’s all good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s curious; both today and tomorrow, personal details about your private life might be a bit public. For some reason, people are talking about you. Are you aware of this? (If you are aware of this, you might take control of the narrative.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

In an effort to broaden your horizons (or do something different), you might encounter someone who is unusual? Perhaps they have a different background from yours? This could be a learning opportunity for you. Meanwhile, this is a good day to make travel plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to catch up on old business from the past, especially items related to wills, estates, shared property, insurance issues, taxes, debt — all that sort of thing. It can make you cringe, but hey, it’s not going to go away by itself, is it?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Emily VanCamp (1986) shares your birthday. You are friendly, caring and personable. People like you. You are also determined and work hard to attain your goals. Nevertheless, you like pleasure and a comfortable life. This year you will attain greater personal freedom as various changes occur. Stay light on your feet so that you are flexible and ready to act.

