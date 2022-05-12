The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Family forbidden to tell kids their great-grandpa died

After five weeks, the children’s mom (granddaughter of the deceased) still insists on keeping them in the dark and shushes anyone who brings it up.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Family forbidden to tell kids their great-grandpa died
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My daughter-in-law, “Brooke,” lost her grandfather five weeks ago. She has chosen not to tell her 4- and 10-year-old kids about it. She has ordered my husband, me and our son not to mention it. The kids see her grandmother at least once a week, and SHE is not supposed to tell them either.

I didn’t know the kids hadn’t been told and I started to say something at a family dinner. The 10-year-old heard me, and I got shushed. I’m mad at the whole situation. Brooke refuses to tell them “until she’s ready,” and I couldn’t disagree more.

I understand her grief. I have lost grandparents and parents. The services won’t be for several weeks. I understand she can’t deal with the loss yet, but denying her kids the truth only delays her grieving process and also doesn’t allow them their time to grieve and process.

Now Brooke is mad and screaming and crying about it. I’m trying to back off, but I’m angry that her needs are being put first and at being told I made a horrible mistake by offering the love and caring I thought they needed. How can I repair the perceived mistake I have made? — VEXED IN VERMONT

DEAR VEXED: If you were unaware that your DIL was trying to shield her kids from the reality of their great-grandfather’s death when you spoke out, you did nothing wrong. However, you should have offered an apology to her privately. Back off and lie low until the funeral. Your DIL is not herself right now. She needs time to cool off and regain some perspective. It would be interesting to know how your son feels about the way she’s handling this. With luck, he can smooth things over.

DEAR ABBY: When my husband leaves town for a work trip or a vacation, or if I’m out of town for any period of time, we are suddenly in love again! We miss each other like crazy and send loving texts and exchange mushy phone calls like we’re still newlyweds.

When he’s home and we’re living life with jobs, kids, bills and responsibilities, we are disconnected and distant. We interact more as partners and friends than romantic lovers. We’ve been married for 21 years, and it’s always been this way. Does absence truly make the heart grow fonder, or can we stand each other only when we’re not together? — PERPLEXED IN TEXAS

DEAR PERPLEXED: Absence doesn’t always make the heart grow fonder, nor does it necessarily drive a wedge between a couple whose marriage has a strong foundation. That when you are apart you and your husband feel the need for the romantic connection that brought you together tells me your marriage is strong in spite of the responsibilities of your daily lives.

Have you considered treating yourselves to an occasional date night, just the two of you, away from the distractions of the children? If you haven’t, I’ll bet you would both enjoy it.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My boyfriend has a roommate, and it’s his ex
Dear Abby: With mother-in-law living here, I refuse to work from home
Dear Abby: Are we wrong to make honeymoon a family vacation?
Dear Abby: Lung cancer killed my mother, and rude people keep asking if she smoked
Dear Abby: Great-grandma breaks party rules, posts kids’ photos online
Dear Abby: I sacrificed to raise daughter, and now she disrespects me
The Latest
Lovelle Jordan was sentenced to 31 years in prison following a July 2020 shooting outside a West Side police station.
Chicago
COPA releases video of 2020 shootout between suspect and officers behind West Side police station
The footage shows an officer opening the door of the car, coming face to face with Lovelle Jordan as he begins shooting.
By Sophie Sherry
 
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man killed during in drive-by shooting in Fuller Park
The 33-year-old was standing on the porch of a home in the 4100 block of South Wells Street when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 16-year-old boy was shot April 9, 2022 in Archer Heights.
Crime
3-year-old girl and a woman wounded in Gresham shooting
They were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone fired shots.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A woman was shot to death May 11, 2022, in Gresham.
News
Woman shot to death while confronting burglars in Gresham
The 21-year-old walked out to a garage in the 7500 block of South Wolcott Street and was shot by one of the burglars.
By Sun-Times Wire
 