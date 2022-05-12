A youngster starting early in spring turkey hunting and the joy of passing it on

Here’s to youth and the wisdom of years.

Lucas Pool, 8, of Dyer, Indiana, bagged his first wild turkey this spring.

“He was with his Paw Paw [Dan Holste] in Porter County, Indiana,” emailed Lynette Swets, who forwarded the message for Holste.

There’s several levels to this that just appeal to me, including the generational interaction and an 8-year-old getting his first turkey.

It also seems like a good story to end Turkey of the Week.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here athttps://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).