The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Sports Outdoors

A youngster starting early in spring turkey hunting and the joy of passing it on

Lucas Pool, 8, bagged his first turkey to earn Turkey of the Week.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
   
SHARE A youngster starting early in spring turkey hunting and the joy of passing it on
Lucas Pool with his first wild turkey. Provided photo

Lucas Pool with his first wild turkey.

Provided

Here’s to youth and the wisdom of years.

Lucas Pool, 8, of Dyer, Indiana, bagged his first wild turkey this spring.

“He was with his Paw Paw [Dan Holste] in Porter County, Indiana,” emailed Lynette Swets, who forwarded the message for Holste.

There’s several levels to this that just appeal to me, including the generational interaction and an 8-year-old getting his first turkey.

It also seems like a good story to end Turkey of the Week.

TOTW, the celebration of hunting wild turkeys in Illinois and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows), runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted. The online posting here athttps://chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Sky get first win of the season behind impressive WNBA debut performance from Rebekah Gardner
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki: Padres’ Yu Darvish ‘good influence’ and ‘superstar’
Cubs’ Nico Hoerner sprains ankle in ‘fluke’ collision with umpire
Bears adding WRs Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis
White Sox’ MLB worst defense has nowhere to go but up — and it must
‘The world we’re living in’: MLB, Cubs still navigating COVID-19 challenges
The Latest
Lovelle Jordan was sentenced to 31 years in prison following a July 2020 shooting outside a West Side police station.
Chicago
COPA releases video of 2020 shootout between suspect and officers behind West Side police station
The footage shows an officer opening the door of the car, coming face to face with Lovelle Jordan as he begins shooting.
By Sophie Sherry
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Family forbidden to tell kids their great-grandpa died
After five weeks, the children’s mom (granddaughter of the deceased) still insists on keeping them in the dark and shushes anyone who brings it up.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
One person was killed and three others were wounded by gunfire May 6, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
Man killed during in drive-by shooting in Fuller Park
The 33-year-old was standing on the porch of a home in the 4100 block of South Wells Street when a car drove by and someone inside opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 16-year-old boy was shot April 9, 2022 in Archer Heights.
Crime
3-year-old girl and a woman wounded in Gresham shooting
They were standing near the curb in the 1300 block of West 76th Street when someone fired shots.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, May 12, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 