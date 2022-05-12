The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Anti-Semitism, as lawmakers say in letter, has no place in public discourse

Public figures should discuss issues without resorting to ‘hate-filled rants and accusations.’

CST Editorial Board By CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Anti-Semitism, as lawmakers say in letter, has no place in public discourse
Maze Jackson speaks during a 2021 rally outside the Chicago Housing Authority headquarters in the Loop, decrying economic disparities for black communities in the city.

Maze Jackson speaks during a 2021 rally outside the Chicago Housing Authority headquarters in the Loop, decrying economic disparities for black communities in the city.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Everyone, particularly in these times of discord, should treat others fairly and with respect.

So-called influencers especially should strive to do so.

We say this after 11 state lawmakers wrote a letter this week to Kari Steele, president of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, asking her to repudiate remarks by her husband, Maze Jackson. The letter writers called the remarks “hate-filled rants and accusations,” some of which were anti-Semitic.

Jackson is a podcaster who has a YouTube channel and a former WBGX-AM and WVON-AM host. He also has a real estate lobbying firm, the Intelligence Group. Steele is running for Cook County assessor.

Editorial

Editorial

The lawmakers’ letter cites an April 13 incident in which Jackson referred on his show to a “Jewish organization” that he alleged “controls” the affordable housing activists who are part of the Chicago Housing Initiative, a coalition of groups working to expand the supply of affordable housing.

Jackson also did not correct his co-host DJ Riis when Riis said, “I’m not voting for JB, he’s a Jew. He don’t know anything.”

In addition, Jackson, according to the letter, targeted media strategist Joanna Klonsky, claiming she was behind a Better Government Association report that he was paid $417,500 to lobby his longtime friend and ally Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), who eventually changed his position to favor Jackson’s client. On his program, Jackson held up Klonsky’s photo and said, “So as you know, they quick to exploit us. They quick to exploit us.”

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

On Thursday, Jackson said, in part: “I take full responsibility for the words I have said and that were said by others on my show. I recognize that they were wrong, and I sincerely apologize for the pain they have caused the Jewish community.”

Also on Thursday, Steele said, “I unequivocally reject any hateful rhetoric and apologize for the comments made on my husband’s show and the hurt they caused the Jewish community. As a woman of faith, I believe that we must respect everyone’s religion and faith.”

Those were welcome words.

Chicago has a lot of important issues to debate. But, please, all of us, let’s do so without casting hurtful and unnecessary aspersions.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Editorial
City Council’s ward remap gives Chicago another 10 years of gerrymandered mess
Mass shootings, gunfire by ‘The Bean’ reminders that gun violence must be addressed
A billion reasons why nuclear plant negotiations turned out well for ComEd customers
Lawsuit challenging traffic ticket fines, late fees gets a boost
Internet access is no longer a luxury, so everyone’s got to get connected
Pondering the latest numbers on COVID-19
The Latest
New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals
Cubs
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo says he’s over being ‘pissed off’ at Cubs
Rizzo, off to a huge start with nine home runs, is happily playing for a team that’s hot on the trail of the World Series.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) says the boundaries of his ward under a proposed remap resemble a CTA bus route.
Editorials
City Council’s ward remap gives Chicago another 10 years of gerrymandered mess
The public must hold elected officials’ feet to the fire and push for creation of an independent, public remap commission.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Galen_Caldwell.jpeg
Crime
CPD supervisors reassigned following claims they fostered hostile work environment
The police department’s internal affairs bureau is investigating the string of equal employment opportunity complaints, which are logged in response to allegations of discrimination.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez
Education
CPS chief tests positive for COVID-19
“This is a good opportunity to remind our CPS staff and families to please get vaccinated and boosted,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said. “Because of the vaccine, I expect that I will be fine.”
By Tom Schuba
 
Speaker Pelosi Holds Weekly Press Conference On Capitol Hill
Columnists
Inside campaign fundraising: Pelosi hits Chicago for Democrats; major GOP donor retreat in city
The COVID in-person political fundraising pause is over, and I’ve got a packed Chicago related round-up for you
By Lynn Sweet
 