2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park

One woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Brighton Park.
The pair were fighting with a group about 6:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 45th Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A woman, 23, was struck in the arm and transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where was later pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.
Another woman, 22, suffered a gunshot wound to the body and brought herself to the same hospital.
There was no one in custody.
Alderperson calls for legal action after hundreds gather for ‘unpermitted’ event at North Avenue Beach
Audit: DCFS failed to implement reforms named for Decatur toddler who died of neglect nearly a year after law passed
State lawmaker Buckner launches mayoral bid with vow to restore trust, improve schools, reduce crime
The Latest
Alderperson calls for legal action after hundreds gather for ‘unpermitted’ event at North Avenue Beach
The event, which attracted about 400 people, was promoted anonymously and on social media, with organizers encouraging attendees to bring their own alcohol and drugs, according to a statement from Ald. Michele Smith (43rd).
Audit: DCFS failed to implement reforms named for Decatur toddler who died of neglect nearly a year after law passed
The audit found the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was unable to provide home safety checklists, which are mandated when a child leaves state care to be returned to their home, in 192 of 195 cases studied.
Christopher J. Tatlock, 32, allegedly sent emails to Foxx threatening “to shoot and hang her if she did not prosecute crime in Chicago.”
Soo Kim, CEO of Bally’s Corp., joked that after gaining Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s backing to build a casino at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, “it would be easier for me to be hiding in some dark, smoky room. I’m here in person telling you that we’re going to keep our promises,”
Dylan Cease had 11th double-digit strikeout game of career, tying him Billy Pierce for eighth on White Sox’ all-time list.