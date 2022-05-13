The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, May 13, 2022

Georgia Nicols By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because of the possibility of transportation delays, missed buses and auto breakdowns (to name a few reasons for hang-ups today), be smart and give yourself extra time so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected. You’ll be glad you did.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Double check financial dealings in case there are errors that will create future delays. If you’re looking for a job, go back to where you have applied or worked before because contacts from the past will be your best option. Checks in the mail are late.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Don’t be hard on yourself for forgetting things, leaving things behind, missing appointments or running late because these are par for the course when Mercury retrograde is taking place in your sign. Lighten up! Enjoy your day. This is just a brief dark cloud on your horizon.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your ability to research and dig up answers from the past is strong because of the placement of Mercury retrograde in your chart. Your mind is like a diamond drill bit that can burrow deep down to find what you’re looking for. Yes!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a good time to examine your attitude toward a group, club or organization to which you belong. You might want to discuss a problem with a friend, something that’s been going on for a while. You might see a way to remedy things so that in the future, things will work better for everyone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to wrap up old business, especially if it means talking to a boss or an employer. In fact, you might want to reassess old goals? This is a good time to finish any kind of course or training that you have been doing to help your career.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Although delays to travel plans are likely, you will find your ability to study and learn is excellent. You will get the best results if you study something from the past — history, archeology, anthropology — or you finish a paper or project that was already started.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

During this window of Mercury retrograde, you will find it easy to wrap up details that have been dragging on regarding insurance matters, wills, estates, inheritances and anything to do with shared property. You can get this stuff done now! Just do it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Mercury goes retrograde three times a year. It is retrograde now, and this particular Mercury retrograde is taking place opposite your sign. This is why you will attract old partners and ex-spouses back into your life. (This could be good or not so good depending on your scenario.) Hopefully, this is an opportunity for closure.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be patient with delays and silly goof-ups and mistakes at work. Late deliveries, mixed-up communications, machinery breakdowns and staff shortages will be par for the course. Instead, work to finish old projects because these will go quickly and be successful.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Many things from the past might be bubbling up on your plate now. Old flames and romantic interests might be one of them. Meanwhile, some of you will have a chance to get a diagnosis for an ailment or sickness that has plagued you. At last — clarity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do take advantage of this window of opportunity that is yours for a few more weeks because it will help you to finish repair projects at home and wrap up important family conversations, including disputes. Anything that helps should not be ignored.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV host, comedian Stephen Colbert (1964) shares your birthday. You are witty, reliable and solid. You are friendly and loyal to family. You work hard to get what you want to achieve. This year you will be of service to others, especially family. Take care of yourself as well. Enroll in a class or get a makeover.

