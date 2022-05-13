Police find handgun in student’s backpack at Hoffman Estates High School
The student was among three arrested for fighting on school grounds Friday morning, police say.
A student was arrested at Hoffman Estates High School after police found a handgun in the student’s backpack Friday morning.
The student was among three arrested for fighting at the school at 1100 W. Higgins Road around 7:40 a.m., police said.
A school resource officer who arrested them found a 9mm handgun in one of the student’s backpacks, police said. Authorities placed the school on a “soft lockdown” while they determined there was no other threat.
The juvenile with the gun was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful possession of ammunition and disorderly conduct, police said.
The other two students were charged with disorderly conduct.
