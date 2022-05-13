The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 13, 2022
Police find handgun in student’s backpack at Hoffman Estates High School

The student was among three arrested for fighting on school grounds Friday morning, police say.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Hoffman Estates High School

A student was arrested at Hoffman Estates High School after police found a handgun in the student’s backpack Friday morning.

The student was among three arrested for fighting at the school at 1100 W. Higgins Road around 7:40 a.m., police said.

A school resource officer who arrested them found a 9mm handgun in one of the student’s backpacks, police said. Authorities placed the school on a “soft lockdown” while they determined there was no other threat.

The juvenile with the gun was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful possession of ammunition and disorderly conduct, police said.

The other two students were charged with disorderly conduct.

The Latest
Daisy Murillo, 20, of North Riverside, receives a Moderna vaccine booster shot against COVID-19 at Cook County’s Forest Park Community Vaccination Site in January. Officials are urging residents to get up to date with COVID boosters as cases rise statewide.
Coronavirus
Bare your arm, cover your face: Officials push COVID-19 boosters, masking as cases hit 3-month high
With cases on the rise statewide, only about 41% of eligible Chicagoans have gotten their recommended COVID-19 booster shot. And almost a quarter of Illinois counties are now at the CDC risk level in which older people and the immunocompromised are urged to mask up indoors.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
aaaa_JB_and_Mom_Sue_.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: May 13, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Octaviano Ortiz sits outside of the Chicago Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in the Loop on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Un padre de Cicero se enfrenta a la deportación y pide ayuda para quedarse en el país
Los activistas de la inmigración de Chicago se manifestaron el martes alrededor de Octaviano Ortíz y su familia, que se enfrenta a un plazo inminente para abandonar el país después de que se denegara recientemente una apelación a su orden de deportación.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church was destroyed by a fire. The damage to the facility was severe enough that the building is currently being demolished.
Religion
Campaign to rebuild Antioch Missionary Baptist Church kicks off with Sunday service
Rev. Gerald M. Dew hopes to open the new church complex on Easter 2024.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
A Chicago Police Department shoulder patch.
Crime
Woman shot in Chatham drives off with toddler in backseat and crashes
The 15-month-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution, police say.
By David Struett
 