13-year-old shot in knee in Grand Boulevard

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Grand Boulevard.

The teen was struck in his left knee when someone opened fire from a white Honda sedan when the boy and another person were walking through a gas station lot about 10:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was immediately in custody as Area 1 detectives investigate.

