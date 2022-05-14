The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 14, 2022
News Metro/State Crime

13-year-old shot in knee in Grand Boulevard

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old shot in knee in Grand Boulevard
A Chicago police car.

A 13-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Grand Boulevard.

Sun-Times file photo

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Grand Boulevard.

The teen was struck in his left knee when someone opened fire from a white Honda sedan when the boy and another person were walking through a gas station lot about 10:20 p.m. in the 4300 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was immediately in custody as Area 1 detectives investigate.

Next Up In News
Boy, 16, dead in shooting near ‘The Bean’ in Millennium Park; 2 in custody for questioning
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
Man shot to death in Washington Park home
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime, suspect arraigned
Chicagoans rally across the city for abortion rights: ‘Everything else is up for grabs’
17-year-old boy among 2 killed, 10 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
The Latest
merlin_101641127.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Allie Quigley’s story in the WNBA reminds new players what’s possible
Quigley returned to the court after missing the Sky’s first two games with an injury to her right knee. She scored seven points in 21 minutes in the Sky’s 82-78 victory.
By Annie Costabile
 
New York Yankees v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
White Sox cool off Yankees with walk-off victory
Yoan Moncada hit a 424-foot home run in the fourth inning, and his walk in the ninth set the stage for a dramatic 3-2 victory that snapped the Yankees’ five-game winning streak.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras led his team in most offensive categories entering play Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Sports
Cubs’ Willson Contreras on offensive high as contract uncertainty looms
Contreras’ bat is as hot as Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and manager David Ross have ever seen it.
By Maddie Lee
 
Chicago_Cincinnati_051422_094.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire errors lead to 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati
Chris Mueller made his first start and Jairo Torres debuted, but a pair of self-inflicted mistakes extended the Fire’s MLS losing streak to four.
By Brian Sandalow
 
A boy was arrested Jan. 24, 2021 in Chatham after allegedly stealing a car.
Crime
Boy, 16, dead in shooting near ‘The Bean’ in Millennium Park; 2 in custody for questioning
The teen boy was standing by ‘The Bean’ statue about 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Randolph Street when he was shot in the chest.
By Sun-Times Wire
 