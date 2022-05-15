The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

2 dead in rollover crash on Interstate 290 near Illinois Medical District

Four people were in a car that rolled over around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Oakley Boulevard, just east of Western Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

David Struett By David Struett
   
SHARE 2 dead in rollover crash on Interstate 290 near Illinois Medical District
A woman and a man died in a rollover crash early Sunday on Interstate 290 near the Illinois Medical District.

Two people died at the scene: a 23-year-old man from Wilmington, and a 27-year-old woman from Romeoville, according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two other people were hospitalized for minor injuries, state police said.

The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for more than six hours for an investigation.

