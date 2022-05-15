2 dead in rollover crash on Interstate 290 near Illinois Medical District
Four people were in a car that rolled over around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Oakley Boulevard, just east of Western Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
A woman and a man died in a rollover crash early Sunday on Interstate 290 near the Illinois Medical District.
Four people were in a car that rolled over around 3:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Oakley Boulevard, just east of Western Avenue, Illinois State Police said.
Two people died at the scene: a 23-year-old man from Wilmington, and a 27-year-old woman from Romeoville, according to state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Two other people were hospitalized for minor injuries, state police said.
The westbound lanes of I-290 were closed for more than six hours for an investigation.
