The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 16, 2022
Environment News Health

Why air pollution known as PM2.5 is so hazardous to your health

High levels of particulate matter 2.5 can lead to health issues like asthma, heart attacks, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and premature 5% death.

By Maggie Sivit
   
SHARE Why air pollution known as PM2.5 is so hazardous to your health
PM_image_1.jpeg

PM 2.5 in the air comes from lots of different places, including smokestacks.

Illustrations by Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

Each time we take a breath, the outside world finds its way into our body.

One type of thing in the air is called particulate matter.

Particulate matter — often abbreviated as PM — consists of very small particles suspended in the air we breathe.

These particles could be dust or smoke, tiny drops of water or even chemical compounds.

pm_image_2.jpeg

Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

PM is described by its size.

When these particles are very small — about 1/30th the diameter of a human hair — they’re known as PM2.5.

Individual particles may be too small to see, but when levels are high, they can make the air look thick and hazy.

pm_image_3.jpeg

Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

Particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or less can enter deep inside a person’s lungs.

But the most health-damaging particles are even smaller. Those with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less are small enough to get into your bloodstream.

The Chicago area has the third-highest level of PM2.5 from diesel in the country, after the Los Angeles and New York City areas.

pm_image_4.jpeg

Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

PM2.5 in the air comes from lots of different places. Some are familiar, like smokestacks.

Others, like trucks or chimneys, may seem less obvious.

High levels of PM2.5can lead to health issueslike asthma, heart attack or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

And an estimated 5% of all premature deaths in Chicago can be attributed to PM2.5.

pm_image_5.jpeg

Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

Not everyone is impacted the same.

Pregnant people, young children, elderly folks and people who exercise outdoors are more likely to be affected when fine particulate matter levels are high.

So how do we begin to get a picture of what’s going on with our air?

pm_image_7.jpeg

Maggie Sivit/WBEZ

One way is by using air sensors. These sensors detect PM2.5 levels in the air and can be placed on bus shelters and other structures.

These sensorsalready exist in many placesacross Chicago, and activists are pushing to add even more.

Information from sensors can begin to provide a picture of air quality on a neighborhood level.

Contributing: Derek Kravitz, Dillon Bergin, Brett Chase

Next Up In News
Chicago weekend violence: 5 dead, 27 wounded by gunfire
The dangers in our air: Mapping Chicago’s air pollution hotspots
16-year-old boy shot in Englewood
14-year-old killed in North Chicago shootout
Lightfoot bans unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park on weekend evenings after fatal shooting near ‘The Bean’
17-year-old charged in fatal shooting at ‘The Bean’
The Latest
SENSORS_050922_2.jpg
Environment
The dangers in our air: Mapping Chicago’s air pollution hotspots
An analysis of readings from newly-installed air sensors across the city found portions of Little Village, Austin, Englewood, Auburn Gresham, Irving Park and Avondale have the highest levels of particulate matter pollution — a known cause of serious health problems.
By Smarth GuptaDillon Bergin, and 3 more
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If you shoplift and refuse to tip, I won’t hang out with you
After 20-year friendship with dishonest woman ends, reader misses her but feels appalled by her bad behavior.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting May 13, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
16-year-old boy shot in Englewood
The teen was sitting on a porch in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A group of people walks by the Boeing Co. headquarters building at 100 N. Riverside Plaza,
Chicago Enterprise
In downtown or the suburbs, corporate offices lose their way
While company leaders often want workers back in the nest, hybrid schedules are leaving some space unwanted.
By David Roeder
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, May 16, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 