Horoscope for Monday, May 16, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping and important decisions from 4 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

So relieved that light at the end of the tunnel wasn’t a train! Now that the full moon has peaked, you see solutions to financial matters, debt, taxes and perhaps something to do with your possessions. Definitely, things are looking better. Whew!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Last night the only full moon opposite your sign all year came to a peak. This means that today, you feel more encouraged, more relaxed and more hopeful about things. In fact, money from the government or the wealth of a partner might look sweet!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Things have been restless with this particular full moon. However, as of last night, the full moon has peaked, which means everything is starting to settle down. Nevertheless, Mercury is retrograde in your sign, and this triggers goofy mistakes and attracts people from your past back into your world.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Tension with friends and groups will relax now because the full moon peaked last night. Be open to solutions and any offer of an olive branch. Meanwhile, work-related travel might be likely. Your job and your health feel positive and full of promise!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Issues with parents and authority within the family might have been a bit crunchy during this full moon. Fortunately, the full moon peaked last night, which means relations with kids will improve. In fact, your social calendar looks exciting!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Accidents and missteps have been par for the course for the last 48 hours. Now you can relax a bit because all that full moon energy peaked last night. This is a great time to invite family and friends over for good food and drink. Live it up a little!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Financial issues, including taxes and debt, have been troublesome. Fortunately, after the full moon peaked last night, these problems will diminish and possibly even disappear. (Strange as that may sound.) Today relations with others are warm and cozy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The full moon that has been in your sign for the last two days, but it peaked last night. This will be a relief! (Every full moon creates tension because it is in opposition of the sun and the moon.) Relax. Today financial matters look better. This is a strong day for business and commerce!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon moves into your sign to dance with lucky Jupiter! This is a pleasant influence that encourages you to be warm and friendly to everyone. It boosts your positive take on life and spurs you to be helpful to others. (With an attitude like this, you can’t lose.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Fortunately, tension with partners and groups that you might have experienced in the last 48 hours is now subsiding. It might even disappear. This is a good thing. This is also why today, you have a warm feeling in your tummy, especially dealing with home and family.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Difficulties with family issues, especially parents, will subside now that the Full Moon peaked last night. In fact, today a social outing with a friend or contact with a group or an organization will be something to look forward to. You feel popular!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tension in your daily communications, as well as the threat of accidents, is now greatly reduced because the full moon peaked last night. In fact, today you look great in the eyes of others, especially parents, bosses and VIPs. Use this to your advantage!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Janet Jackson (1966) shares your birthday. You have a distinctive personality and a strong work ethic. You are friendly, warm-hearted and people like you. You care about others. You also love your creature comforts. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means you will be getting rid of what you no longer need.

